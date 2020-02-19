Arctic Reveals Freezer 7 X: A $20 Tower Cooler With LGA1200 Compatibility

When it comes to cooling, the attention of most PC enthusiasts is drawn towards high performance air or liquid CPU coolers that can handle overclocked high-end processors without breaking a sweat. But countless desktops are shipped with modest cooling systems that have to do the job without being too noisy and too expensive. One such cooler Arctic's Freezer 7 Pro, which has been around for almost forever, and which is getting a successor this week. Dubbed the Arctic Freezer 7 X, the updated cooler promises 10% better cooling performance, a slightly lower cost, low noise levels, and even compatibility with future CPUs.

The Arctic Freezer 7 X is a tower cooler made of aluminum and featuring two 0.6-mm U-shaped direct touch heat pipes as well as 44 0.4-mm fins. The cooling system comes equipped with a 92-mm fluid dynamic bearing PWM-controlled fan that produces noise level of up to 0.3 Sone (22.5 ~ 24.5 dBA). The fan has a special cover that enhances the look and optimizes the airflow to maximize performance. The Freezer 7 X is 132.5 mm high and is 110.5 mm wide, so it will not fit into most Mini-ITX chassis, but it should be compatible with the majority of standard ATX towers.

Arctic’s new Freezer 7X is compatible with all mainstream CPU sockets, including AMD’s AM4/AM3 and FM1/FM2 as well as Intel’s LGA 115x and upcoming LGA 1200. To simplify usage, the cooler comes with pre-applied MX-2 thermal paste.

The Arctic Freezer 7 X is covered by a six-year warranty, it carries an MSRP of $19.99 and is available from retailers like Amazon. In the near future Arctic also plans to introduce its Freezer 7 X CO with a double ball bearing fan.

