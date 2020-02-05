EKWB & InWin Team Up for 909EK: An Ultimate Case for An Ultimate Price

EKWB and InWin this week started sales of their jointly developed EK-Quantum InWin 909EK limited edition chassis. The case is designed to offer ultimate liquid cooling performance required by extreme workstations with a high-performance CPU and multiple GPUs. The companies said that only 200 of the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK chassis will be made.

The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK is a modified version of InWin’s 909 case with increased width in order to fit in two 480 mm XE radiators with fans. The chassis has a ‘floating’ motherboard tray that acts as a coolant reservoir with multiple cable routing points as well as industry-standard G1/4″ threaded inlets and outlets that enable easy installation of hard tubes (and prevent their bending). The case has two dedicated places for EK-D5 pumps for systems with up to four graphics cards.

Like other high-end PC chassis, the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK is made of anodized aluminum. Two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C connector, a power button and headphone/microphone ports are located inside the case to keep the front panel clean.

The chassis can support up to E-ATX motherboards, up to 365 mm video cards, and up to a 250 mm ATX PSU.

The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK is now available for pre-order from EK Webshop and will ship around the 19th of March 2020. Only 200 units will be made, and each unit will cost €1,500.

Source: EKWB