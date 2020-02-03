5G Comes to Tablets: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Following last year's successful launch of their first 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung is finding itself in a very comfortable position in the world of next-generation smartphones. And now that the 5G transition for smartphones is underway, the company is kicking off the process for cellular-enabled tablets as well. To that end, last week the company released its first 5G-capable tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, on its home turf.

With its large 10.5-inch sAMOLED display featuring a 2560×1600 resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (up to 256 GB in case of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/4G version), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 seems to appeal quite well both to consumers and professionals. To that end, it is not particularly surprising that Samsung decided to introduce a version of it with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem in a bid to target the audience that needs a broadband connection on the go.

Officially, Samsung positions its Galaxy Tab S6 5G for various kinds of bandwidth-hungry entertainment, such as games or 4K video streaming/broadcasting. Meanwhile, the tablet can be equipped with a keyboard and comes enhanced with the DeX platform that enables desktop-like capabilities on Android-based tablets (e.g., open up multiple windows, re-size windows, drag and drop content, etc.) as well as the Knox mobile security platform to protect valuable and confidential information. That said, the Galaxy Tab S6 can do much more than entertainment.

At CES, a number of companies announced 5G-enabled notebooks that will be available in the coming months (see the Related Reading section for details), which indicates that the interest for mobile broadband in devices larger than smartphones is there. It is up to debate whether Samsung can cater laptop clientele with its tablet, but at least the latter is available now, albeit only in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G 128 GB in Mountain Grey costs KRW 990,900 (around $750 without VAT at press time) and can be purchased from three retailers. As it usually happens in South Korea, the first buyers of the new tablet will be able to get additional benefits to sweeten the deal. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether Samsung will actually make 5G version of its Galaxy Tab S6 in other parts of the world.

