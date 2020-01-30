EKWB Releases New Closed-Loop EK-AIO Cooling Systems w/RGB

EKWB Releases New Closed-Loop EK-AIO Cooling Systems w/RGBby Anton Shilov on January 30, 2020 4:00 PM EST
Historically, EKWB has been best known for its custom, open-loop liquid cooling systems designed for experienced enthusiasts. But as closed-loop factory-assembled cooling systems are increasingly popular among many DIYers, EKWB has also previously branched out into its modular EK-MLC Phoenix coolers, which combine ease-of-assembly and ability to customize them. Now, to cater to even more mainstream audience that tends to use prêt-à-porter coolers, EKWB is unveiling a new lineup of all-in-one coolers, the EK-AIO family.
EKWB’s EK-AIO lineup of liquid coolers that require no assembly or maintenance consists of three models: the EK-AIO 120 D-RGB, EK-AIO 240 D-RGB, and EK-AIO 360 D-RGB. The cooling systems use a water block featuring an SPC- style pump as well as a copper cold plate. As the names of the coolers suggest, the devices come with either a 120-mm radiator with one EK Vardar fan, a 240-mm radiator with two fans, or as a 360-mm radiator with three fans. The radiators have 12 channels to maximize cooling efficiency and are 28 mm thick to be compatible with the vast majority of modern PC cases.
In line with modern trends, EKWB’s EK-AIO family of coolers are lit with addressable RGB LEDs that can be controlled using software from leading motherboards makers. The LEDs are located inside the water block and under the motor hub of fans creating rather interesting effects.
As far as compatibility is concerned, EKWB’s EK-AIO come with mounting kits supporting modern AMD’s AM4 and similar sockets (so, no sTR4) and Intel’s LGA1155 as well as LGA2066.
EKWB’s closed-loop EK-AIO 120 D-RGB, EK-AIO 240 D-RGB, and EK-AIO 360 D-RGB coolers will be available starting February 28. The cheapest model with a 120-mm radiator is priced at €74.9, the mid-range SKU costs €124.9, whereas the highest-end flavor with a 360-mm radiator and three fans carries an MSRP of €149.9. All units are covered with a five-year warranty.
|Specifications of EKWB's EK-AIO D-RGB Cooling Systems
|General Specifications
|Fan (single)
|Speed (RPM)
|600 - 2,500 ± 10% RPM
|Airflow (CFM)
|up to 89 CFM
|Static Pressure (mm-H2O)
|up to 4.3 mm-H2O
|Noise (dBA)
|up to 38.4
|Power
|? W
|MTBF (hrs)
|? @ unknown oC
|Connector
|4-pin PWM connector
|Pump
|Speed (RPM)
|450 – 2,600 ± 300 RPM
|Life Expectancy
|? @ unknown oC
|Power
|? W
|Tubing Length
|300 mm
|Compatibility
|AMD
|AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM2+, FM1
|Intel
|LGA 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2011-3, 2066
|TDP
|various
Source: EKWB
shabby - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkNeed more specs on them rgbs, lumens, colour accuracy, wattage, come on come on people! Reply
Araemo - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkThe lack of a 280mm is a bit sad. many cases have room for a 280 but not a 360. And a 280mm is a significant upgrade in cooling performance compared to a 240mm of the same design/thickness.
280x140mm radiator: 39,000mm^2 of surface area
240x120mm radiator: 29,000mm^2
360x120mm radiator: 43,200mm^2
The 280 is much closer to the 360 than the 240, but many more cases can fit a 280 than a 360. Reply