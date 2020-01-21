SteelSeries Launches Low-Cost Gaming Peripherals With The Rival 3 Gaming Mouse, Apex 3, and Apex 5 Gaming Keyboards

Often we see a lot of fanfare when companies launch their latest flagship products, but those products often come at the high-end of the price spectrum, so it is refreshing to get a new launch of some lower-cost alternatives. SteelSeries is launching a trio of new peripherals today all aimed at the budget-conscious gamer with the new Rival 3 Gaming Mouse, as well as the Apex 3 and Apex 5 gaming keyboards.

Rival 3 Gaming Mouse

What constitutes a gaming mouse? It is certainly not just the RGB lighting, although most, including this product, offer customizable lighting. The mouse sensor is one of the key aspects, and SteelSeries worked with PixArt to develop a new sensor which they’ve dubbed the TrueMove Core optical sensor. The new sensor offers 8500 CPI, one-to-one tracking, and over 300 IPS and 35G of acceleration capability. For a mouse in this price bracket, it is very capable.

SteelSeries Gaming Mouse Rival 3 Sensor TrueMove Core Sensor CPI True 8500 Acceleration 300 IPS / 35 G RGB Backlighting 3 Zones Weight 77 grams Onboard Storage 5 profiles Main Buttons SteelSeries 60 M Click Rating Total Buttons 6 Mouse Type Right-Handed MSRP $29.99

The Rival 3 is a right handed mouse (if you need an ambidextrous they offer the Sensei series) which weighs in at just 77 grams. It offers three zones of RGB backlighting which achieves 750 lux, making this the brightest LEDs in any SteelSeries mouse. There are six buttons and the main buttons feature a SteelSeries switch rated at up to 60 million clicks, whereas a comparable Omron would only be rated at 10-20 million. The casing is finished in matte black, so it should stand up well to the test of time.

The mouse features customization through the SteelSeries Engine software, and offers onboard storage for five profiles, so even if it’s not used with the software, you can still choose your CPI profile on the go.

The new Rival 3 Gaming Mouse is available globally today for a MSRP of $29.99.

Apex Gaming Keyboards

SteelSeries Gaming Keyboards Apex 3 Apex 5 Switch Type POM Reinforced Membrane Hybrid Mechanical Key Cap Standard MX 4mm throw RGB Backlighting 10-Zone Per-Key Frame Plastic Aluminum Cable Management 3-Way 3-Way Onboard Storage No 5 profiles Media Keys Yes with Volume Wheel Yes with Volume Wheel Wrist Rest Detachable Magnetic Detachable Magnetic OLED Display No Yes MSRP $49.99 $99.99

SteelSeries is also launching two new gaming keyboards which feature anti-ghosting and RGB lighting, without breaking the bank. The Apex 3 is launching today with an MSRP of $49.99, and the Apex 5 is available globally for $99.99.

The Apex 3 features an upgraded and reinforced membrane switch, which SteelSeries says offers an improved key feel. The keyboard offers ten zones of RGB backlighting as well, and a magnetically attached wrist rest. There’s dedicated media keys, and a volume wheel as well, and the keyboard offers three routes for cable management so you can route the USB cable out the left, right, or middle of the keyboard. Finally, the Apex 3 is rated for IP32 water resistance, so it should survive an accidental spill.

The Apex 5 ramps up the features, as expected since it is literally double the price of the Apex 3, but for $99.99 this gaming keyboard offers hybrid mechanical switches, which are true mechanical switches, but which feature the smoothness of a membrane switch coupled with the click of a blue switch. The keys are also individual backlit with per-key RGB lighting.

The Apex 5 features the same OLED display as the Apex 7 and Pro lineup, which can be used to view in-game info, song information, and more. The OLED is coupled with media keys, and offers five onboard profiles meaning the keyboard can remember your settings as you move it from device to device.

The Apex 5 also features a full aluminum frame, and offers a premium magnetically attached wrist rest.

All of these products are available globally today. Check out SteelSeries.com for more details.