HTC Cuts Price of Vive Pro VR Headset to $599

HTC this month has reduced the price of its Vive Pro VR headset by $200, bringing the pricetag of the HMD down to $599. The VR headset is now slightly more expensive than the original Vive and is cheaper than the Vive Cosmos, which started sales last October.

HTC’s Vive Pro released roughly two years after the original Vive and while it was not a full generational update, it featured a considerably higher combined resolution of 2880x1600 at 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a revamped design for increased comfort. Originally priced at $799, HTC’s Vive Pro VR headset was aimed at a mix of professional VR developers and users who needed a more robust headset with more support options, as well as virtual reality enthusiasts who demanded the best experience possible.

After the release of the Vive Cosmos headset last October, Vive Pro’s appeal naturally decreased. The newer model offers similar image quality, a built-in inside-out 6-degree-of-freedom (6DoF) positional tracking system, and numerous other innovations, but at a $100 lower price point (when compared to the Vive Pro). With its price cut, HTC seems to be addressing this inconsistency.

For those who already have Vive controllers and SteamVR Base Station 1.0/2.0 tracking devices, the Vive Pro still makes a lot of sense, so HTC will keep selling it for $599 for a while. Meanwhile, the top-end kit with two Base Station 2.0s and two controllers is priced at $1,199.

Source: HTC