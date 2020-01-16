CES 2020: HP’s Spectre x360 15 Gets Comet Lake, Goes on Diet, Gains 17 Hrs Battery Life

CES 2020: HP’s Spectre x360 15 Gets Comet Lake, Goes on Diet, Gains 17 Hrs Battery Lifeby Anton Shilov on January 16, 2020 10:00 AM EST
Notebook makers put a lot of efforts into making their 13.3 and 14-inch notebooks as sleek and light as possible, which is why road warriors can enjoy more compact systems every year. Meanwhile, technologies designed for the aforementioned PC are eventually used on other types of laptops too. This is the case with HP’s 2020 Spectre x360 15, which inherits many design elements of its 13.3-inch convertible sibling to make the 15.6-inch machine more compact.
The key improvement of the 2020 HP Spectre x360 15 over its predecessor are narrow display bezels that enabled the company to install a 15.6-inch Full-HD or Ultra-HD display panel into a chassis that resemble those of a 14-inch laptop. The notebook now boasts a 90% screen-to-body ratio (STBR), up from a 79.78% STBR in case of the 2019 model, and is 24 mm shorter than the predecessor. Meanwhile, the PC did not become any thinner, yet it is now clearly more compact than before.
Obviously, to make the Spectre x360 15 more compact in general, HP had to redesign its internals. The system is powered by Intel’s 10th Generation Core processor (Comet Lake) that is accompanied by an optional NVIDIA GeForce GPU, solid-state storage as well as everything else that you come to expect from a premium 2020 laptop, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A, HDMI, a microSD slot, Windows Hello-compliant webcam with IR sensors (which can be switched off), a microphone array, a Bang & Olufsen speaker array, and a 3.5-mm combo audio jack for headsets.
Just like last year, the flagship Spectre x360 15 will come with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with TrueBlack HDR 400 certification that covers the DCI-P3 color gamut. Meanwhile, HP will also offer an optional 4K LCD panel that consumes 2 W for those who want a very long battery life of around 17 hours. Select machines will also come with an anti-reflection glass.
As usual with Spectre-branded notebooks, HP put a special emphasis on style of its new 15.6-inch mobile PC. The system will come in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe Accents or Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass Accents chassis with gem-cut edges.
HP’s Spectre x360 15 will be available this March directly from HP starting at $1.599.99
