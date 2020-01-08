CES 2020: Alienware Showcases Concept UFO, 8" Handheld For Gaming

Dell and Alienware have unveiled a new portable gaming machine it is calling Concept UFO. Demonstrated during its Dell Experience press conference at CES 2020, the Alienware Concept UFO is a handheld gaming device which is powered by one of Intel's 10th generation Core processors, with an 8" screen, and detachable controllers.

A lot of speculation has been placed on Alienware's Concept UFO and what the driving force behind the CPU and graphics. Alienware has confirmed that the 8" Concept UFO is using an Intel 10th generation Core processor, although they aren't detailing which model.

When pressed on the graphics performance, Alienware didn't specify but made a very tongue in cheek comment about it using Intel's latest graphics processor. With Intel having demonstrated their first Xe dGPU, the DG1, at this year's show as well, there is some degree of speculation that the Concept UFO could be an Xe concept device. Running counter to that, however, is that there's no indication that DG1 will be shipping in 2020, which would make this a concept device for hardware that won't be ready for another year. Either way, Dell and Alienware are staying mum on the issue for the time being.

As for the design of the Alienware Concept UFO handheld, it's all-white with black buttons and illuminated thumbsticks. One of the most interesting elements is that it features detachable controllers, which are very similar to the Joy-Cons used by Nintendo's Switch handheld game console. On the rear is a kickstand which allows users to place it on a table and game if it were a games console, or use it with the controllers attached to the device like a handheld.

Another interesting feature is that Concept UFO can be attached to an external monitor, although we can confirm that Concept UFO's 8" screen is manufactured by a partner, and not by Dell themselves. Dell refused to comment and go into detail about the exact technical specifications, or who manufactures the panel.

Alienware didn't have much to say when pressed on the official specifications, or if and when it may get past the concept stage into production. It's an interesting concept which, if nothing else, will pique the interest of gamers while showing off Alienware's research and design team as it looks to continue to be at the forefront of PC gaming.