Intel Teases Thunderbolt 4, Light On Details by Ganesh T S on January 7, 2020
Intel demonstrated a Tiger Lake system on stage in their CES 2020 keynote yesterday. One of the interesting aspects was the teaser of Thunderbolt 4, with a mention of it offering four times the speed of USB 3. After reaching out to Intel for additional details, it appears that they are not ready yet to share additional details.
Intel did confirm that that they were referencing USB 3.2 Gen 2 - the 10 Gbps version - in the keynote presentation. This means that the peak speeds (40 Gbps) are not changing relative to Thunderbolt 3. Given that the Thunderbolt 3 specifications have been donated to USB-IF for USB 4.0, it appears likely that Thunderbolt 4 may be a push for Intel certification of certain Type-C ports. We look forward to receiving more concrete information from Intel regarding the new features, if any, in Thunderbolt 4.
jeremyshaw - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkTB3 is currently around 22Gbps data, with the rest wasted on a DP allocation that cannot be repurposed, even when there is no video stream whatsoever.
Does TB4 change this relationship? Reply
ltcommanderdata - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkI believe existing TB3 controllers also have a problem with uneven performance when the 2nd TB3 port in a controller is used to connect regular USB devices. The 22 Gbps limit, the USB connection stability issue, USB 3.2 2x2 compatibility, there are definitely useful improvements that TB4 can hopefully address even if the theoretical bandwidth isn't increasing.
I guess we'll probably have to wait for Intel PCH to adopt PCIe 4.0 before Thunderbolt gets more raw bandwidth, which could take a while seeing their CPU's don't even support PCIe 4.0 yet. Reply
Santoval - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkPCIe 4.0 has much stricter signaling requirements, so a hypothetical 80 Gbps Thunderbolt based on PCIe 4.0 would require super expensive cables. Their maximum length would also need to be shorter, so it might make more sense to use a fiber optics cable rather than copper. The problem with fiber is that it cannot provide power though. Reply
TheUnhandledException - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkNothing prevents you from having a hybrid cable (optical for data and copper for power). Even on TB3 power is carried by seperate wires. The big issue with optical is cost. Assumming you are using standard usb-c connector it means an electrical to optional converter in the cable at both ends. That is going to mean really expensive cables. However to go to 80+ Gbps you might not have much choice. Reply
brakdoo - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkI don't think he meant active cables. The optical transceiver should be in your laptop and the end device (like monitor). Reply
boeush - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkAt some point soon, the ports themselves will just have to become optical (at least for the data-carrying component, apart from any "hybridized" power delivery.) That'd make for cheaper cables...
Post-PCIe4, the bus itself might have to switch to an optical implementation. Hopefully, silicon photonics will have finally reached a sufficient level of maturity, power efficiency, and manufacturing readiness a few years from now (there's not much time left before we start hitting serious roadblocks in power dissipation and performance, with current tech...) Reply
brakdoo - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkYou don't need silicon photonics for 80gbps. For 100 gbps Ethernet we already have very cheap VCSEL (4x25 as cwdm or multiple fiber cable). 100gbps transceiver are available for US$ 99.00
now with all the overkill that Ethernet transceivers have (like management I2C). Reply
repoman27 - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkThunderbolt 3 is *already* operating 29% faster than PCIe Gen4 (20.625 GT/s vs 16 GT/s). 80 Gbit/s Thunderbolt will require PAM4 signaling. Reply
crimsonson - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkI think you mean "32 Gb" and not 22 Gb. 8Gb is reserved for video signal, inaccessible to data transport. Reply
repoman27 - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkThunderbolt 3 is 40 Gbit/s per link provided to the upper layers, full-stop. It doesn't care what protocol the packets are. The discrete controllers to date have only had at most a PCIe Gen3 x4 back end to the host. That is what limits PCIe bandwidth (along with a bit of additional overhead due to the Thunderbolt meta-protocol and channel-bonding). There are also up to 2x DisplayPort 1.4 sinks, which can be used by far more devices than the PCIe functions alone, especially on a controller with two 40 Gbit/s ports.
Thunderbolt signaling rates have nothing to do with the signaling rates of the PCIe back end.
Tiger Lake does have integrated Thunderbolt as well as PCIe Gen4 support, but usually Intel does not increment the Thunderbolt version number unless the front-end capabilities change. So this could mean USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 support and full USB4 certification. Reply