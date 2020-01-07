CES 2020: Corsair Reveals Elgato 4K60 S+ Capture Box w/ SD Card & HEVC

CES 2020: Corsair Reveals Elgato 4K60 S+ Capture Box w/ SD Card & HEVCby Anton Shilov on January 7, 2020 9:00 AM EST
Corsair has introduced its new Elgato 4K60 S+ video capture device for gamers. The new capture box features an SD card reader and a hardware HEVC encoder that enables it to record up to seven hours of 4K HDR gameplay on a single 256 GB SD card.
The Elgato 4K60 S+ allows streamers with consoles or PCs to capture and record 4K 60 Hz videos with HDR10 while streaming via USB 3.0 connector, to services like Twitch using various PC broadcasting apps, such as OBS Studio. In case of recording from consoles, it is necessary to record to an SD card, whereas on case of the PC, it is possible to record on host’s SSD or HDD. One thing that the capture device does not support is 1080p240 and 1440p144 passthrough, which introduces some limitations to eSports gamers.
Corsair says that the Elgato 4K60 S+ features a hardware HEVC encoder, which helps to save space on the card. Maximum bitrate supported by the encoder chip is 140 Mbps, which is higher than that of Ultra-HD Blu-ray discs.
Just like the Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 card, the Elgato 4K60 S+is the only consumer-oriented external capture device that support 4Kp60 with HDR10 and even has an SD card slot.
The Elgato 4K60 S+ will be available shortly from Corsair and its retail partners.
Source: Corsair
PeachNCream - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkThis is great! I can record myself bank sitting and dropping out of MMOs due to idle disconnect while I'm AFK for hours on end. I'm sure that will let me hit it big on YouTube and Twitch like the billions of other people with the same delusional dream of becoming the next pewdeepie. Reply
damianrobertjones - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkOkay. No.
I sold the HD60 Pro, which worked perfectly fine, with capturing the screen from a 2nd PC. The 'software' also captured the webcam+audio, adding everything together ready for editing in one sensible file (with each separate file also being available).
I bought the HD60 S+ as all the review sites loved it. Okay, I went for it.
Oh. The software is different. It needs the latest version, which does not have the option to add-in the webcam etc. Thanks for that. Not one youtuber/reviewer mentioned this. Had to sell on eBay, for less, so I could then return to a HD60 Pro.
It's one thing to release a lovely bit of new kit, while another to have the latest software drop a whole load of features. Reply