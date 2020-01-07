CES 2020: Dell’s G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop Gets 8-Core Ryzen 4000 & Radeon RX 5600M dGPU

AMD has just introduced its new Ryzen 7 4000H-series mobile APUs as well as the Radeon RX 5600M GPUs and Dell is among the first companies to use both it its new high-performance gaming notebook. Given its ingredients, Dell’s G5 15 Special Edition Ryzen promises to be one of the most powerful gaming laptop in its class this spring.

The flagship configuration of the Dell G5 15 Special Edition Ryzen will incorporate AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H CPU with eight Zen 2 cores clocked at 2.9 – 4.2 GHz and integrated graphics as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 5600M discrete GPU (Navi architecture), which promise to deliver desktop-class performance in games. Like other AMD Ryzen 7 4000H-based laptops, the Dell G5 15 SE uses AMD’s SmartShift technology to dynamically shift power between the CPU and the GPU for additional performance. Meanwhile, the PC comes with the Alienware Command Center software that allows users to tweak performance and customize gaming profiles. Furthermore, the machine has a serious cooling system with multiple air inlets to help keep low thermals and ensure stable and consistent operation.

To experience all the performance and capabilities that AMD’s latest CPU and GPU have to offer, Dell equipped its G5 15 SE with a 15.6-inch Full-HD panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz supported by the FreeSync technology, which should pair up very well with the targetted GPU class. Furthermore, the system comes equipped with an audio subsystem enhanced with Nahimic 3D Audio software. Last but not least, the laptop has a gaming keyboard with highlighted WASD keys as well as a numpad.

In a bid to enable gamers to store as many titles as possible locally, the Dell G5 15 Special Edition Ryzen comes with an up to 1 TB SSD as well as a 2 TB 5400 RPM hard drive. In addition, expect the system to feature loads of DDR4 RAM. As for I/O, the system features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GbE, USB-A, USB-C, mDP, HDMI, SD card reader, a 3.5-mm audio jack, and a webcam with IR sensors.

Dell will make its G5 15 Special Edition Ryzen gaming laptop available in early April. Entry-level configurations presumably based on the Ryzen 5 4600H (six Zen 2 cores) with an integrated Radeon GPU (384 SPs) will cost $799, whereas other machines will naturally be more expensive.

Source: Dell