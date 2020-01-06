Nixeus Announces NX-EDG274K: A 27" 144Hz FreeSync-Certified 4K Gaming Monitor

Nixeus Announces NX-EDG274K: A 27" 144Hz FreeSync-Certified 4K Gaming Monitorby Ganesh T S on January 6, 2020 12:05 AM EST
Nixeus is announcing the addition of a 27" 4K monitor to their EDG series at CES 2020. The NX-EDG274K gaming monitor sports a 3840x2160 panel, a 144 Hz maximum refresh rate, and AMD’s FreeSync dynamic refresh rate technology. It comes with two DisplayPort 1.4 connections with VESA Display Stream Compression Technology in order to support the massive bandwidth required for driving 4K resolution at 144 Hz. The monitor allows users to adjust the adaptive over-drive and anti-ghosting FreeSync settings with OSD settings. 128 distinct levels are available for users to have fine-grained control.
The Nixeus NX-EDG34 display builds upon a AHVA panel with a 3840×2160 resolution, and is capable of reaching 350 nits typical brightness (up to 400 nits in HDR mode), a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, and a 4 ms GtG response time. In terms of refresh rates, the monitor's maximum rate is 144 Hz, and in variable refresh mode it operates in a 48 Hz – 144 Hz range. The LCD can display 16.7 million colors and supports an HDR mode, which suggests a wider-than-sRGB color gamut.
In addition to the two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, the monitor also comes with two HDMI 2.0 connections capable of driving 3840x2160 at 60 Hz. The monitor also comes with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio output jack. The monitor is expected to go on sale later this quarter. Pricing is yet to be made public.
|Nixeus NX-EDG274K
|Panel
|27" AHVA
|Native Resolution
|3840 × 2160
|Brightness
|350 cd/m² typical
400 cd/m² HDR
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Variable Refresh Rate
|AMD FreeSync
48 Hz ~ 144 Hz
|Response Time
|4 ms GtG
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Pixel Pitch
|0.156 mm
|Pixel Density
|163 ppi
|Anti-Glare Coating
|Yes
|Inputs
|2 × DisplayPort 1.4
2 × HDMI 2.0
|USB Hub
|No
|Stand
|NX-EDG274K: height and tilt adjustable
100x100 VESA mount
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
headphone output
|Launch Price
|TBD
Based on the specifications, the closest match for a monitor already in the market is the Acer Nitro XV273K. Given that Nixeus prices their offerings very competitively, we expect the street price of the NX-EDG274K to be lower than the $810 that the Acer Nitro XV273K is being sold for.
Valantar - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkWhat does "FreeSync-certified" mean? I thought FS was an open standard available to anyone? Isn't certification limited to FreeSync 2? Reply
CharonPDX - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkThe original technical standard "FreeSync" is open, but companies can pay a little to have it tested to achieve "certification." Many standards are that way - you can implement the technology, but if you want the logo, you have to pay for it.
Without paying for certification, you can declare you are "VESA Adaptive-Sync" compliant, but that's it.
And FreeSync 2 *isn't* open the way FreeSync (1) is. FreeSync 2 is the new standard that supports HDR. Reply