Nixeus Announces NX-EDG274K: A 27" 144Hz FreeSync-Certified 4K Gaming Monitor

Nixeus is announcing the addition of a 27" 4K monitor to their EDG series at CES 2020. The NX-EDG274K gaming monitor sports a 3840x2160 panel, a 144 Hz maximum refresh rate, and AMD’s FreeSync dynamic refresh rate technology. It comes with two DisplayPort 1.4 connections with VESA Display Stream Compression Technology in order to support the massive bandwidth required for driving 4K resolution at 144 Hz. The monitor allows users to adjust the adaptive over-drive and anti-ghosting FreeSync settings with OSD settings. 128 distinct levels are available for users to have fine-grained control.

The Nixeus NX-EDG34 display builds upon a AHVA panel with a 3840×2160 resolution, and is capable of reaching 350 nits typical brightness (up to 400 nits in HDR mode), a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, and a 4 ms GtG response time. In terms of refresh rates, the monitor's maximum rate is 144 Hz, and in variable refresh mode it operates in a 48 Hz – 144 Hz range. The LCD can display 16.7 million colors and supports an HDR mode, which suggests a wider-than-sRGB color gamut.

In addition to the two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, the monitor also comes with two HDMI 2.0 connections capable of driving 3840x2160 at 60 Hz. The monitor also comes with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio output jack. The monitor is expected to go on sale later this quarter. Pricing is yet to be made public.

Nixeus NX-EDG274K Panel 27" AHVA Native Resolution 3840 × 2160 Brightness 350 cd/m² typical

400 cd/m² HDR Contrast 1000:1 Maximum Refresh Rate 144 Hz Variable Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync

48 Hz ~ 144 Hz Response Time 4 ms GtG Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Pixel Pitch 0.156 mm Pixel Density 163 ppi Anti-Glare Coating Yes Inputs 2 × DisplayPort 1.4

2 × HDMI 2.0 USB Hub No Stand NX-EDG274K: height and tilt adjustable

100x100 VESA mount Audio Stereo speakers

headphone output Launch Price TBD

Based on the specifications, the closest match for a monitor already in the market is the Acer Nitro XV273K. Given that Nixeus prices their offerings very competitively, we expect the street price of the NX-EDG274K to be lower than the $810 that the Acer Nitro XV273K is being sold for.