CES 2020: Lian Li Announces New LANCOOL II Chassis, Now With Mesh

A regular fixture at CES, revered chassis manufacturer Lian Li is once again at this year's event, showcasing its latest addition to the LANCOOL range of cases, the Lian Li LANCOOL II Mesh. The Mesh builds on the LANCOOL series with an integrated mesh front panel for improved airflow.

An alternative to the original LANCOOL II chassis, the LANCOOL II Mesh encompasses a mesh front panel and flip shroud panels which are designed to provide better airflow throughout. This allows builders with high-end CPUs and video cards to still receive plenty of cooling, as mesh panels allow more airflow to circulate in comparison to solid panels, as such with the original LANCOOL II model

The Lian Li LANCOOL II Mesh is a mid-tower chassis constructed from steel and features tempered glass side panels, much like its more solid sibling, the LANCOOL II. It supports PSUs up to 210 mm in length, as well as support for graphics cards up to a maximum length of 384 mm. As for fans, there is space for eight fans overall, with up to three 120 mm or two 140 mm in the front, two 120 mm above the PSU chamber, up to two 140 mm fans in the top, and a single 120 mm fan at the rear.

While Lian Li informed us that the LANCOOL II Mesh won't be available until April, it is expected to launch with an MSRP of $89.99.