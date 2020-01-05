Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5: Intel Core i9 & GeForce RTX 2060 w/ISV Certification, Coming Oct. 2020

Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5: Intel Core i9 & GeForce RTX 2060 w/ISV Certification, Coming Oct. 2020by Anton Shilov on January 5, 2020 4:00 PM EST
Lenovo has announced its new IdeaCentre Creator 5 desktop PC, which is designed to offer some serious horsepower for gaming and professional applications. The machine features certifications and support from numerous content creation application developers, making it very well suited for content creation right out of the box.
The IdeaCentre Creator 5 comes in a relatively small 14-liter chassis that will pack whatever Intel’s ‘latest’ Core i9 processor is when the machine arrives in October 2020 (ed: this is not a typo), an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card (at least RTX 2060), up to 32 GB DDR4 memory, an M.2 SSD, and a 2.5-inch hard drive. The system uses a 310 W or a 380 W power supply, so upgrade capabilities of the machine are limited, which is fair as we are talking about a compact PC.
Lenovo’s upcoming IdeaCentre Creator 5 has all connectivity options that are found on mainstream systems today, including a Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4 card, a GbE adapter, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A connectors, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, four USB 2.0 connectors, a 3-in-1 card reader, two display outputs, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets on the front.
While Lenovo formally announces its IdeaCentre Creator 5 just days ahead of CES, the system is set to be available only in October, presumably after Intel launches its new processors. Meanwhile, pricing of the PC will start at $1,099.99.
