Lenovo Announces ThinkVision T34w-20 Curved Monitor

Wrapping up today's Lenovo CES 2020 announcements, the company is joining the club of suppliers whom are offering ultrawide curved displays for productivity applications. The ThinkVision T34w-20 uses a large VA panel, has vast connectivity options, and can work as a docking station for a modern laptop.

The general characteristics of the 34-inch ThinkVision T34w-20 curved monitor resemble those of similar devices from other makers; so we are talking about a 3440x1440 resolution, 350 nits maximum brightness, 178°/178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 6 ms response time. When it comes to color gamut, the LCD can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space.

Being aimed purely at work, the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 does not support technologies like variable refresh rate or HDR, which is quite explainable as these are clearly not priorities for the SOHO market. Furthermore, it also does not have speakers, but has a headphone output. For some reason, Lenovo also decided not to equip the monitor with PiP and PbP functionality, so it cannot be used to operate more than one PC at the same time.

Meanwhile, the workhorse monitor has three display inputs, including a DisplayPort 1.2, a HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C port with 75 W power delivery to connect a modern laptop. As well, the monitor has a quad-port USB 3.0 hub. In addition, it has an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel.

Lenovo's 34-Inch Curved Display ThinkVision T34w-20 Panel 34" VA Native Resolution 3440 × 1440 Brightness 350 cd/m² Contrast 3000:1 Maximum Refresh Rate 60 Hz Response Time 4 ms GtG in Extreme Mode

6 ms GtG in Normal Mode Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1500R Pixel Pitch 0.233 mm Pixel Density 109 ppi Anti-Glare Coating ? Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.2

1 × HDMI 2.0

1 ×USB Type-C (with up to 75W PD) USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hub Stand Height: +/- ? mm

Tilt: -? to +?°

Swivel: ? Audio headphone output Launch Price $799

Lenovo will start sales of the ThinkVision T34w-20 display in March for $799.

Source: Lenovo