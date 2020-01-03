Lenovo Announces ThinkVision T34w-20 Curved Monitor

Lenovo Announces ThinkVision T34w-20 Curved Monitorby Anton Shilov on January 3, 2020 3:00 PM EST
Wrapping up today's Lenovo CES 2020 announcements, the company is joining the club of suppliers whom are offering ultrawide curved displays for productivity applications. The ThinkVision T34w-20 uses a large VA panel, has vast connectivity options, and can work as a docking station for a modern laptop.
The general characteristics of the 34-inch ThinkVision T34w-20 curved monitor resemble those of similar devices from other makers; so we are talking about a 3440x1440 resolution, 350 nits maximum brightness, 178°/178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 6 ms response time. When it comes to color gamut, the LCD can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space.
Being aimed purely at work, the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 does not support technologies like variable refresh rate or HDR, which is quite explainable as these are clearly not priorities for the SOHO market. Furthermore, it also does not have speakers, but has a headphone output. For some reason, Lenovo also decided not to equip the monitor with PiP and PbP functionality, so it cannot be used to operate more than one PC at the same time.
Meanwhile, the workhorse monitor has three display inputs, including a DisplayPort 1.2, a HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C port with 75 W power delivery to connect a modern laptop. As well, the monitor has a quad-port USB 3.0 hub. In addition, it has an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel.
|Lenovo's 34-Inch Curved Display
|ThinkVision T34w-20
|Panel
|34" VA
|Native Resolution
|3440 × 1440
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|Contrast
|3000:1
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Response Time
|4 ms GtG in Extreme Mode
6 ms GtG in Normal Mode
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Curvature
|1500R
|Pixel Pitch
|0.233 mm
|Pixel Density
|109 ppi
|Anti-Glare Coating
|?
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort 1.2
1 × HDMI 2.0
1 ×USB Type-C (with up to 75W PD)
|USB Hub
|4-port USB 3.0 hub
|Stand
|Height: +/- ? mm
Tilt: -? to +?°
Swivel: ?
|Audio
|headphone output
|Launch Price
|$799
Lenovo will start sales of the ThinkVision T34w-20 display in March for $799.
austinsguitar - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkvery very unimpressed... should i be? VA panal, 60hz, 109ppi, high response times 800 DOLLARS?! HELLO? someone please tell me where this makes since :). Reply
boeush - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkI don't understand in what way "productivity" and "ultrawide" are at all compatible concepts... It's one, or the other; it can't be both: for productivity, vertical headroom is far more valuable than horizontal space. Reply
Mccaula718 - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkI disagree. I have dual 30" 1600p Dell's at work and I wish I could swap them out for the 34" uw's I use at home. To each their own I suppose. Reply
Kakti - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkMy company exclusively uses ultrawide (21:9) monitors, either 34" 3440x1440 or 29" 2560x1080. My company is in the finance industry and we perform a lot of analysis and modeling, and need to summarize that data for internal/external use. They are a godsend for what we do, as I can snap one program to the left and one to the right.
We also have an "open office" concept where there is no assigned seating. It'd be a nightmare to have two monitors are each seat if there's someone different sitting there each day. With one monitor on an arm it's very easy to adjust the screen to your preference, two independent monitors would be a pain to constantly adjust. But really the main benefit is just having two applications open side by side with no plastic bezel going down the middle. Reply
Kakti - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkI should also point out that the datasets I work with can have 30 or more columns in a spreadsheet, so sometimes I'll just have the Excel spreadsheet taking up the entire monitor space. Here vertical space isn't nearly as important as horizontal space. Plus I can very quickly scroll up and down with the mouse wheel to view more rows, but moving left to right to see more columns is not nearly as quickly/naturally done. Reply
Flunk - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkSounds like your employer is trying to see how much you will put up with before everyone quits on mass. Reply
Valantar - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkOnce you get _enough_ vertical space (like 27" 1440p or bigger/higher resolution) more horizontal space is extremely useful for productivity with multiple open windows etc. Not everyone is a programmer needing to see 300 lines of code at once. Reply
inighthawki - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - link>> Not everyone is a programmer needing to see 300 lines of code at once.
I'm a programmer and I love my ultrawide. It does a fantastic job displaying two or even three panes of code all side by side. I know some programmers like to do the 90 degree vertical monitors but I dislike it, tbh.
Everyone at work always asks what I think of it and my answer is always that they make great productivity displays. Reply
Arnulf - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkThis is also true for programmers - once you have enough vertical space you want to go wide.
300 line block of code = crappy code. Reply
HideOut - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkWith this announcement I hear loud crickets a chirping... Reply