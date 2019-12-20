FSP to Demonstrate T-Wings 2-in-1 Chassis at CES: Two Semi-Open PCs in One Box

FSP is a relatively new player in the market for retail PC chassis, so it often goes to great lenghts to attract the attention of enthusiasts and build up its reputation as a maker of leading-edge products. To that end, at the upcoming CES trade show in early January, FSP plans to showcase a rather unique semi open chassis that can house two PCs.

Many streamers nowadays use two computers simultaneously in a bid to ensure the quality of their streams: one to play a game, another to capture the video and broadcast it over the Internet. To meet demands of such customers, a few case makers — most notably Corsair and Phanteks — have released giant full tower chassis that can house an EATX and a Mini-ITX system.

FSP apparently wants to address the same market segment, but with a semi-open chassis. The FSP T-Wings 2-in-1 not only accommodates two high-end PCs, but also catches the eye with its design featuring two ‘wings’, tempered glass, and golden inlays. The semi-open chassis concept is a relatively new trend case designs and modifications, as these types of PC cases have only been available from a few manufacturers. To that end, FSP’s dual-system semi-open box essentially combines style and ultimate expandability in a never before seen package.

So far, FSP has only released a teaser image of its T-Wings 2-in-1 chassis, so it is impossible to tell anything about its internal structure or efficiency. Also, there is no word about pricing or availability of the box. The only thing that the company has said is that it will demonstrate a liquid-cooled semi-open dual-system PC built by a well-known modder at CES.

Source: FSP