GTC Europe: NVIDIA Keynote Live Blog (10am CEST, 9am UTC)

 by Ian Cutress on October 10, 2017 2:00 AM EST
Stay tuned for coverage of NVIDIA's Keynote at GTC Europe. Heading up the presentation is NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang. GTC Europe is now NVIDIA's key automotive event due to its location in Germany, so expect some automotive announcements and relationship disclosures with major car manufacturers.

