Made By Google October 2017 Live Blog

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:58PM EDT - The pen is a further $99

12:57PM EDT - Ships October 31st

12:57PM EDT - Starts at $999. 3 configurations

12:57PM EDT - An example of where Google is combining software, hardware, and AI

12:55PM EDT - Now rolling a video

12:55PM EDT - Many developers developing apps for the larger screen

12:54PM EDT - Full Google Play support for Pixelbook

12:54PM EDT - Partnered with Wacom. 10ms latency

12:53PM EDT - Google Pixelbook pen as well

12:53PM EDT - Also has a key for typing out Assistant requests

12:52PM EDT - First laptop with Google Assistant

12:51PM EDT - "Won't slow down over its lifetime"

12:51PM EDT - Instant Tethering with Pixel phone

12:50PM EDT - Intel Core i5/i7 processors

12:49PM EDT - 12.3" touchscreen

12:49PM EDT - 12.3"

12:49PM EDT - 4-1 design. Tablet, laptop, tent, etc

12:48PM EDT - Google Pixelbook

12:47PM EDT - Discussing the laptop experience

12:47PM EDT - Now on stage: Matt Vokun

12:45PM EDT - Now rolling a video

12:45PM EDT - Available in December

12:45PM EDT - $399

12:43PM EDT - Also adjust audio based on time of day, content, surrounding noise, etc

12:42PM EDT - Adjust the sound balance based on position, etc. Based on machine learning

12:42PM EDT - Also announcing Smart Sound. Allows Max to adapt to the user

12:41PM EDT - More than 20x more powerful than the regular Home

12:41PM EDT - Announcing Google Home Max

12:41PM EDT - Announcing Google Home Max

12:39PM EDT - Another video

12:39PM EDT - Rolling out later this month

12:39PM EDT - Google has partnered with Disney and WB to provide content for kids

12:37PM EDT - Now rolling an ad

12:37PM EDT - Voice recognition accuracy has been improved with kids

12:37PM EDT - Google Home is getting Family Link account support

12:36PM EDT - Assistant can broadcast commands to units throughout the house

12:36PM EDT - New feature: Broadcast

12:36PM EDT - Back on stage: Rishi

12:35PM EDT - Also using Google Home to adjust lighting, heating, and security cameras all at once

12:32PM EDT - Use voice commands to get a Chromecast to show the Nest camera

12:32PM EDT - Talking about how to use Nest Cam with Google Home and Chromecast

12:31PM EDT - Now on stage: Yoky Matuoka of Nest

12:31PM EDT - Google is also working with Nest

12:30PM EDT - Google Assistant will be able to find your phone as well (including iPhones)

12:30PM EDT - Now discussing new Google Assistant features. Google will be improving the Routines feature

12:29PM EDT - "We can't wait for you to try out Mini"

12:28PM EDT - Now rolling an ad

12:28PM EDT - MSRP $49. Available October 19th in all 7 countries that have Google Home

12:27PM EDT - 3 colors. Apparently some of these colors took a while to perfect

12:26PM EDT - Mini can be connected to any Chromecast speaker wirelessly

12:26PM EDT - There are 4 lights under the fabric. And it is touch-sensitive

12:25PM EDT - Smaller to be put in more rooms. Cover made almost entirely out of fabric

12:25PM EDT - Announcing Google Home Mini

12:24PM EDT - "We design for the spaces our products live in"

12:23PM EDT - Now on stage: Isebelle Olsson, to talk about Home hardware

12:23PM EDT - And everyone is going to be getting the ability to call from their mobile number

12:22PM EDT - Hands-free calling is coming to the UK later this year

12:22PM EDT - Voice Match is rolling out today to all 7 countries that Google Home is available in

12:22PM EDT - Rishi is starting with a recap of recent Home improvements such as Voice Match, and new supported regions such as Japan

12:20PM EDT - Now on stage: Rishi Chandra to talk about the Home team

12:20PM EDT - "Made by Google products represent the ultimate Google experience"

12:19PM EDT - "Radically helpful"

12:19PM EDT - Though acknowledging that it's still the early days for machine learning and applications thereof

12:18PM EDT - Now recapping the various AI features of the past year in Google's hardware products

12:18PM EDT - Instead Google will focus on a mix of AI, hardware, and software

12:17PM EDT - Yearly updates in particular are in jeopardy, since slowing hardware progress limits what can be done in a single year

12:16PM EDT - "Moore's law [...] is a idea from the past"

12:16PM EDT - "The playing field for hardware components is leveling off"

12:16PM EDT - Now on to discussing Pixel, particularly how well it did in adoption and consumer satisfaction

12:15PM EDT - There are now 55M Chromecast and Chromecast-enabled devices in the world

12:13PM EDT - Now rolling a trailer

12:13PM EDT - And Google has continuted to grow their hardware capabilities, such as their recent partial HTC acquisition

12:12PM EDT - Recapping Google's hardware launches of the past year

12:11PM EDT - Now on stage: Rick Osterloh

12:11PM EDT - Continuing to discuss AI improvements. AutoML has already surpassed Google's previous object detection technology

12:09PM EDT - Google thinks the best way to do this is to leverage and combine their efforts in AI, hardware, and software

12:08PM EDT - (Ian will be especially pleased with contextual improvements)

12:06PM EDT - Google wants AI to be conversational, ambient, thoughtfully contextual, and learn & adapt

12:05PM EDT - Computers should adapt to people, not people to computers

12:04PM EDT - 5K kilometers of roads, 50K addresses, 100K businesses mapped

12:03PM EDT - Discussing how AI and computer vision is being used to improve Google Street View in Lagos

12:02PM EDT - Moving from a mobile-first world to an AI-first world

12:01PM EDT - Starting with a quick discussion of recent events in the United States, and Google giving their condolences

12:00PM EDT - And here we go

12:00PM EDT - Meanwhile Verizon has already confirmed that it will once again be Google's exclusive partner in the US: https://twitter.com/diegoscotti/status/915581488699146241

11:57AM EDT - Snapdragon 835, 18:9 screen, etc

11:56AM EDT - Google has admittedly had some leaking issues, so it's likely we've already seen most, if not all of the correct specifications already

11:53AM EDT - The big expectation this year is of course a new Pixel phone, which is widely expected to be the Google Pixel XL 2

11:51AM EDT - For this year's event I'm expecting a similar series of reveals

11:51AM EDT - . Last year saw the release of the Pixel XL smartphone, the Chromecast Ultra, Daydream, and other Google products

11:51AM EDT - I'm here at the SFJAZZ Center for Google's second Made By Google press event