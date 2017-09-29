ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
In Win Launches Polaris RGB Premium Fan Series: Aluminum Frame, RGB Sync Compatibile

 by Joe Shields on September 29, 2017 10:00 AM EST
In Win, best known to most for their PC chassis, announced its new Polaris case fan series. The new Polaris fans differ from their Aurora fan lineup in a few ways. First, the frame on the Polaris is not square but uses a round transparent frame. Second, the Polaris lineup is made for silence, while the Aurora is made for performance (having slightly higher CFM and static pressure values), and a different overall aesthetic; more of a traditional case fan look. 

The Polaris lineup comes in one size, 120mm x25mm, and three different flavors; Polaris LED, Polaris RGB, and Polaris RGB Aluminum. The base model, the Polaris LED, is available in multiple colors including white, blue, green, and red. The six hub-embedded LEDs shine through frosted fan blades and transparent PBT frame for a unique visual display. The RGB models swap out the single color LEDs for RGB LEDs allowing users to fully customize the color. They also sync with most motherboards equipped with RGB control including ASUS’ AURA SYNC, MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, and GIGABYTE’s RGB Fusion software. The RGB Aluminum model swaps out the transparent frame for a diamond-cut, laser-etched aluminum housing and is the flagship model of the Polaris lineup.

The PWM controlled silent fan is said to produce only 20.2dB while pushing 43.31 CFM at 1.26mm/H20 static pressure at its maximum speed of 1280 RPM. Power use for the fan alone is rated at 1.2W/0.10A. Combined with the RGBs, it is 2.4W/0.20A. The light power can allow a couple to be daisy-chained together using the same motherboard header.  In Win includes its own 8-pin connecting wires ( 800mm and 100mm) to connect from fan to fan and minimize cable clutter inside the chassis. A total of eight fans can be daisy-chained together. 

The Polaris fans use a sleeve bearing in the hub while In Win puts the life expectancy at 35000 hours. This is slightly less than the Aurora models rated for 36000 hours. The big difference is the Aurora fans life expectancy values are rated at 40C while the Polaris models are much lower at 25C. One can’t tell how much, if any, this will reduce life expectancy on the Polaris line running above 25C, but I have to imagine there will be plenty of instances where internal case temperatures go above the 25C mark. The circular PBT or aluminum frame drops right into a shockproof frame to mount to the case. The frame uses rubber stands to reduce vibrations transmitted to the case.

One item to note when considering these fans: Users are required to purchase the two fan package before the single fan package. Per In Win, the Polaris RGB single pack will not operate on its own, you must the Polaris RGB Twin Pack first and daisy-chain them together. The twin pack includes the needed cables while the single fan is intended to be an add-on. MSRP on the twin pack is $39 while the single is $20. 

In Win Polaris RGB Fan Series
Warranty Period 2 Years
Product Page Link
Price $39 (Twin Pack) / $20 (Single)
Size 120 x 120 x 25mm
Material PBT, PC
Starting / Rated Voltage 5V / 12V
Rated Power / Current 1.2W / 0.10A
RGB Rated Power/ Current 1.2W / 0.10A
Speed Mode 500~1280 RPM
Air Flow 43.31 CFM
Air Pressure 1.26mm/H20
Fan Connector 8-pin Modular
Noise Level 20.2dB(A)
Bearing Type Sleeve Bearing
Life Expectation 35,000 hours @ 25C
Gross Weight 362g (2 P ack) / 178g (1 pack)
Package Contents

Dual Package

2 x Polaris Fans
8 x Screws
1 x RGB-Y Cable (Mobo to fan)
1 x 8-8 pin 800mm (fan to fan)
1 x 8-8 pin 100mm (fan to fan)
1 x 4-pin Header

Single Package

1 x Polaris Fans
4 x Screws
1 x RGB-Y Cable (Mobo to fan)
1 x 8-8 pin 800mm (fan to fan)
1 x 8-8 pin 100mm (fan to fan)
1 x 4-pin Header

Source: In Win

  • limitedaccess - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    Given the already relatively high BOM and target price you'd think they'd have gone for something other than sleeve bearings. Reply

  • Samus - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    It really is ridiculous that many high end products like NAS’s still have sleeve bearing fans and they are often proprietary and difficult to replace.

    35,000 hours is 3-5years of continuous use. And that rating is @ 25c, a highly unattainable feature inside most devices (that’s room temperature.) The realistic life expectancy before it makes noise is going to be well under 3 years. That’s just ridiculous. I have devices that have had fans spinning over a decade and they’re still quiet and reliable.     Reply

  • qlum - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    They are rgb which does make up a significant portion of their price but regardless I would never buy them over a good set of non rgb fans. Reply
