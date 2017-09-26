NVIDIA Announces Middle-earth: Shadow of War Bundle for GTX 1080 & 1080 Ti Cards

NVIDIA Announces Middle-earth: Shadow of War Bundle for GTX 1080 & 1080 Ti Cardsby Nate Oh on September 26, 2017 11:30 PM EST
From today until October 16th (or while supplies last), NVIDIA is offering a Middle-Earth: Shadow of War bundle for GeForce GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti graphics cards, systems, and laptops. Branded as “Forge Your Army,” the bundle comes with a free Steam copy of Shadow of War that must be initially redeemed through GeForce Experience.
The much-anticipated sequel to Shadow of Mordor launches on October 10th. Its predecessor was known for punishingly intensive graphics, particularly with respect to VRAM consumption, and found itself in several of our benchmark suites. On that note, Shadow of War will come with an Ultra High Definition texture pack, much like Shadow of Mordor did.
Last month at GamesCom, NVIDIA and Shadow of War developer Monolith Productions also disclosed that Shadow of War will support Ansel at launch, and are working on HDR and SLI support as well.
The previous bundle (Destiny 2 for 1080 and 1080 Ti) ended September 5th, and so this is the only active NVIDIA promotional bundle. More details can be found at the main bundle page.
|NVIDIA Current Game Bundles
(9/26/17)
|Video Card
(incl. systems and laptops)
|Bundle
|GeForce GTX 1080Ti/1080
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Bundle
|GeForce GTX 1070
|None
|GeForce GTX 1060/1050Ti/1050
|None
Codes must be redeemed through GeForce Experience (3.2.2 or higher), utilizing driver 373.06 or higher, on a desktop or notebook PC with the qualifying graphics card installed. Additional information about code redemption can be found on NVIDIA’s FAQ site. Be sure to verify the participation of any vendors purchased from as NVIDIA will not give codes for purchases made from non-participating sellers.
jahara21 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkNaturally, I ordered my 1080Ti Monday. What the heck. Reply
gigantor21 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkMaybe they will still honor it if you reach out to them. Which brand/OEM is it? Reply
jahara21 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkEVGA. I haven't played the first one, so I don't know if this one would be worth returning it, and buying it again. Reply
lioncat55 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkYou most likely would have to return it. Nvidia is very strict on the dates. Also, the codes are provided by the retailers not the manufacture. EVGA has their own store. Reply
GoodRevrnd - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkSeriously, my card just arrived yesterday. :| Reply
milkywayer - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkSales must be slowing down.
When is the 11 series landing? Reply
shabby - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkNot anytime soon, nvidia can just lower prices, maybe we'll see volta in spring. Reply
Umer - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkNVIDIA sales aren't necessarily have to be in bad position for them to offer these game bundles, they offer these throughout the year, even with fresh releases of GPUs and mostly, it's AAA titles like these.
If you plan on buying a game itself anyway, you can plan your purchase accordingly and see this as a $60 discount to your purchase when you get a free game. Reply
bigboxes - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkFigures. Just bought a 1080Ti within the last month. Reply
wolfemane - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkJust learned about this bundle! Bought my 1080ti Monday... the 25th after getting out of work @ 11:15pm. >.<. Missed the deal by minutes. Got it off Newegg too... so can't return it and reorder it without restocking tax and shipping costs. Which would be the same price as the game full retail. Reply