Gigabyte Announces H110-D3A Motherboard for Mining Rigs: The Mining Cart Rolls on

Gigabyte this week has taken the wraps off of a new motherboard built specifically for the again popular cryptocurrency mining crowd: the H110-D3A. Like other boards targeted at mining, there is a plethora of PCIe x1 slots. Design choices, like having several PCIe x1 slots on mining motherboards make it more cost effective to simply add more video cards in instead of expanding to additional systems. Meanwhile some common features found in mainstream consumers boards – and things miners likely will not use – such as a high quality audio CODEC or a more robust VRM system, are left out as well in an effort to reduce board prices for this cost-conscious and investment-oriented market.

Based on Intel's H110 chipset, the H110-D3A has five PCIe x1 slots as well as an additional x16 slot, giving a total of six slots for GPU mining. Compare that to typical boards with two, three, or four, and it's easy to see the value proposition for miners. Processor support is for both 6th and 7th generation Intel CPUs, while memory support is listed at 2133/2400 Mhz and 32GB for the two DIMM slots. It is pretty sparse on extra features, as are most boards aimed at mining, but still offers a full PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slot and four SATA 6 Gbps ports.

The board is built using Gigabyte’s “Ultra Durable” components, which Gigabyte says are tested for extended operation. Power is fed to the board and CPU via the usual 24-Pin ATX and 8-Pin EPS sockets, which in turn is regulated by a 5-phase VRM setup. Two additional 4-Pin Molex plugs, located above the first PCIe (x16) slot and below the last (x1) slot, handle the additional power required for running several video cards through the multiple PCIe slots.

Connectivity on the rear panel is basic, but all the required elements are there. These consist of 2x PS/2 ports, 1x Parallel, 1x Serial, 1x VGA, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB2.0, 1x Realtek Gbe LAN chip, and Realtek ALC887 based audio. A detailed specifications table is listed below:

Gigabyte GA-H110 D3A Warranty Period 3 Years Product Page Link Price $89 Size ATX CPU Interface LGA1151 Chipset Intel H110 Memory Slots (DDR4) Two DDR4

Supporting 32GB

Quad Channel

Up to 2133/2400 MHz Network Connectivity Realtek GbE LAN chip Onboard Audio Realtek ALC887 PCIe Slots for Graphics (from CPU) 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 PCIe Slots for Other 5x PCIe 3.0 x1 Onboard SATA Four Onboard SATA Express None Onboard M.2 1 x SATA Onboard U.2 None USB 3.1 2 x Rear Panel USB 3.0 None USB 2.0 2 x Rear Panel Power Connectors 1 x 24-pin ATX

1 x 8-pin CPU,

2 x Molex (PCIe) IO Panel 1 x PS/2 mouse port

1 x PS/2 Keyboard port

1 x parallel port

1 x serial port

1 x D-Sub port

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

2 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports

1 x RJ-45 port

3 x audio jacks (Line In, Line Out, Mic In) Form Factor/Size ATX Form Factor; 30.5cm x 19.0cm

Pricing is currently $89 at Newegg.com, though the board is not in stock at the time of writing. Compared to the Biostar TB250-BTC, (see below) the cost is a few dollars less with a similar number of PCIe slots available for mining duties. The competition seems to be heating up around the sub $100 segment for mining boards as more boards hit the market and board partners attempt to cash in on the mining craze.

