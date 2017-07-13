Patriot Publishes List of AMD Ryzen Compatible DIMMs: Up to DDR4-3400, 64 GB

Patriot Publishes List of AMD Ryzen Compatible DIMMs: Up to DDR4-3400, 64 GBby Anton Shilov & Joe Shields on July 13, 2017 11:00 AM EST
Patriot has published a list of its memory modules that are verified and compatible with AMD Ryzen processors. This includes the Viper 4 and Viper Elite modules that are already on the market, and the announcement was made after the company ran extensive tests of its DDR4 DIMMs on different platforms supporting AMD’s latest CPUs.
As previously reported, with AMD’s release of its Zen based CPUs a few months ago, there were some growing pains in the new platform, particularly with RAM speed and compatibility. As it turned out, not all high-end DDR4 memory modules (at the time) would work with AMD Ryzen processors at their labeled data transfer rates. As a result, a number of DDR4 DIMM suppliers have released modules specifically qualified for enthusiast-grade AMD Ryzen-based systems and factory tested for compatibility. Moreover, AMD is working with motherboard makers to improve compatibility of its Ryzen platforms with memory modules via BIOS updates, recently promoting its AGESA 1.0.0.6 update. In the meantime, end users are advised to get DDR4 DIMMs that are labeled for AM4 to ensure compatibility - these modules should be factory-tested to be compatible with the AMD Ryzen.
Patriot has tested dozens of its single unit DIMMs, and as dual-/quad channel kits, with multiple motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE and MSI based on AMD’s X370, B350 and B320 chipsets (see the details in the table below) for compatibility with AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs. Among the tested modules are Patriot’s Viper 4 and Viper Elite DIMMs with 4 GB, 8 GB and 16 GB capacities rated to operate at 2133-3400 MT/s with CL15 and CL16 timings. The company published its list of AMD Ryzen-compatible DDR4 DIMMs and we republish it below.
|AMD Ryzen and Patriot DDR4 DIMMs Compatibility | Modules
|Product Family
|Specs
|Model Numbers
|Type
|Viper 4
|16GB 3400 MT/s CL16
8GB 3400 MT/s CL16
8GB 3200 MT/s CL16
8GB 3000 MT/s CL16
16GB 2800 MT/s CL16
16GB 2666 MT/s CL15
32GB 2400 MT/s CL15
16GB 2400 MT/s CL15
8GB 2400 MT/s CL15
8GB 2400 MT/s CL15
4GB 2400 MT/s CL15
32GB 3200 MT/s CL16
16GB 3200 MT/s CL16
32GB 3000 MT/s CL16
16GB 3000 MT/s CL16
32GB 2800 MT/s CL16
8GB 2800 MT/s CL16
32GB 2666 MT/s CL15
8GB 2666 MT/s CL15
32GB 3000 MT/s CL16
16GB 3000 MT/s CL16
|PV416G340C6K
PV48G340C6K
PV48G320C6K
PV48G300C6K
PV416G280C6K
PV416G266C5K
PV432G240C5K
PV416G240C5K
PV48G240C5K
PV48G240C5
PV44G240C5
PV432G320C6K
PV416G320C6K
PV432G300C6K
PV416G300C6K
PV432G280C6K
PV48G280C6K
PV432G266C5K
PV48G266C5K
PV432G300C6QK
PV416G300C6QK
|dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
single-channel
single-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
quad-channel
quad-channel
|Viper Elite
|16GB 3000 MT/s CL16
16GB 2800 MT/s CL16
32G 2666 MT/s CL16
16GB 2400 MT/s CL15
8GB 2400 MT/s CL15
32GB 2133 MT/s CL14
16GB 2133 MT/s CL14
8GB 2133 MT/s CL14
16GB 3000 MT/s CL15
16GB 3200 MT/s C16
8GB 3200 MT/s C16
32GB 2800 MT/s CL16
32GB 2400 MT/s CL15
8GB 2133 MT/s CL14
4GB 2133 MT/s CL14
16GB 2400 MT/s CL16
8GB 2400 MT/s CL16
4GB 2400 MT/s CL16
16GB 3200 MT/s CL16
8GB 3200 MT/s CL16
16GB 3000 MT/s CL16
8GB 3000 MT/s CL16
32GB 2800 MT/s CL16
16GB 2800 MT/s CL16
8GB 2800 MT/s CL16
32GB 2400 MT/s CL15
32GB 2133 MT/s CL14
64GB 3000 MT/s C16
64GB 2800 MT/s CL16
64GB 3000 MT/s C16
8GB 3000 MT/s CL16
8GB 2800 MT/s CL16
16G 2666 MT/s CL16
8GB 2666 MT/s CL16
16GB 2400 MT/s CL15
8GB 2400 MT/s CL15
|PVE416G300C6KBL
PVE416G280C6KBL
PVE432G266C6KBL
PVE416G240C5KRD
PVE48G240C5KRD
PVE432G213C4KGY
PVE416G213C4KGY
PVE48G213C4KGY
PVE416G300C5KGY
PVE416G320C6KGY
PVE48G320C6KGY
PVE432G280C6KGY
PVE432G240C5KGY
PVE48G213C4GY
PVE44G213C4GY
PVE416G240C6GY
PVE48G240C6GY
PVE44G240C6GY
PVE416G320C6KRD
PVE48G320C6KRD
PVE416G300C6KRD
PVE48G300C6KRD
PVE432G280C6KRD
PVE416G280C6KRD
PVE48G280C6KRD
PVE432G240C5KRD
PVE432G213C4KRD
PVE464G300C6QKR
PVE464G280C6QKR
PVE464G300C6QKG
PVE48G300C6KBL
PVE48G280C6KBL
PVE416G266C6KBL
PVE48G266C6KBL
PVE416G240C5KBL
PVE48G240C5KBL
|dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
single-channel
single-channel
single-channel
single-channel
single-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
quad-channel
quad-channel
quad-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
dual-channel
All of these modules are already on the market in single-, dual-, and quad-channel configurations using capacities from 8 GB to 64 GB. With this list, it should be easy to find out about compatibility of Patriot's Viper 4 and Viper Elite with AMD’s latest chips by checking out their model numbers.
|AMD Ryzen and Patriot DDR4 DIMMs Compatibility | Motherboards
|Chipset
|ASUS
|ASRock
|GIGABYTE
|MSI
|X370
|Crosshair VI Hero
|X370 Tachi
|AX370 Gaming K5
|X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM
|X370 Killer SLI
|AX370 Gaming K7
|X370 SLI PLUS
|B350
|PRIME B350-PLUS
|AB350M Pro4
|-
|-
|AB350 Gaming K4
|AB350M-HDV
|A320
|-
|A320M Pro4
|A320M GAMING PRO
|A320M-HDV
Source: Patriot
willis936 - Thursday, July 13, 2017 - linkOnly a few kits there have impressive latencies and they will no doubt cost a boat load. I guess that doesn't affect most workloads. It would be interesting to see what sorts of workloads do see an increase in performance with lower latencies. Things like java are my first thought but maybe the commonly used GC configurations benefit more from throughput than latency. I'd expect any code with many branch mispredicts or consecutive cache misses would benefit from lower lantecy. Reply