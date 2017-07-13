Patriot Publishes List of AMD Ryzen Compatible DIMMs: Up to DDR4-3400, 64 GB

Patriot has published a list of its memory modules that are verified and compatible with AMD Ryzen processors. This includes the Viper 4 and Viper Elite modules that are already on the market, and the announcement was made after the company ran extensive tests of its DDR4 DIMMs on different platforms supporting AMD’s latest CPUs.

As previously reported, with AMD’s release of its Zen based CPUs a few months ago, there were some growing pains in the new platform, particularly with RAM speed and compatibility. As it turned out, not all high-end DDR4 memory modules (at the time) would work with AMD Ryzen processors at their labeled data transfer rates. As a result, a number of DDR4 DIMM suppliers have released modules specifically qualified for enthusiast-grade AMD Ryzen-based systems and factory tested for compatibility. Moreover, AMD is working with motherboard makers to improve compatibility of its Ryzen platforms with memory modules via BIOS updates, recently promoting its AGESA 1.0.0.6 update. In the meantime, end users are advised to get DDR4 DIMMs that are labeled for AM4 to ensure compatibility - these modules should be factory-tested to be compatible with the AMD Ryzen.

Patriot has tested dozens of its single unit DIMMs, and as dual-/quad channel kits, with multiple motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE and MSI based on AMD’s X370, B350 and B320 chipsets (see the details in the table below) for compatibility with AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs. Among the tested modules are Patriot’s Viper 4 and Viper Elite DIMMs with 4 GB, 8 GB and 16 GB capacities rated to operate at 2133-3400 MT/s with CL15 and CL16 timings. The company published its list of AMD Ryzen-compatible DDR4 DIMMs and we republish it below.

AMD Ryzen and Patriot DDR4 DIMMs Compatibility | Modules Product Family Specs Model Numbers Type Viper 4 16GB 3400 MT/s CL16

8GB 3400 MT/s CL16

8GB 3200 MT/s CL16

8GB 3000 MT/s CL16

16GB 2800 MT/s CL16

16GB 2666 MT/s CL15

32GB 2400 MT/s CL15

16GB 2400 MT/s CL15

8GB 2400 MT/s CL15

8GB 2400 MT/s CL15

4GB 2400 MT/s CL15

32GB 3200 MT/s CL16

16GB 3200 MT/s CL16

32GB 3000 MT/s CL16

16GB 3000 MT/s CL16

32GB 2800 MT/s CL16

8GB 2800 MT/s CL16

32GB 2666 MT/s CL15

8GB 2666 MT/s CL15

32GB 3000 MT/s CL16

16GB 3000 MT/s CL16 PV416G340C6K

PV48G340C6K

PV48G320C6K

PV48G300C6K

PV416G280C6K

PV416G266C5K

PV432G240C5K

PV416G240C5K

PV48G240C5K

PV48G240C5

PV44G240C5

PV432G320C6K

PV416G320C6K

PV432G300C6K

PV416G300C6K

PV432G280C6K

PV48G280C6K

PV432G266C5K

PV48G266C5K

PV432G300C6QK

PV416G300C6QK dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

single-channel

single-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

quad-channel

quad-channel Viper Elite 16GB 3000 MT/s CL16

16GB 2800 MT/s CL16

32G 2666 MT/s CL16

16GB 2400 MT/s CL15

8GB 2400 MT/s CL15

32GB 2133 MT/s CL14

16GB 2133 MT/s CL14

8GB 2133 MT/s CL14

16GB 3000 MT/s CL15

16GB 3200 MT/s C16

8GB 3200 MT/s C16

32GB 2800 MT/s CL16

32GB 2400 MT/s CL15

8GB 2133 MT/s CL14

4GB 2133 MT/s CL14

16GB 2400 MT/s CL16

8GB 2400 MT/s CL16

4GB 2400 MT/s CL16

16GB 3200 MT/s CL16

8GB 3200 MT/s CL16

16GB 3000 MT/s CL16

8GB 3000 MT/s CL16

32GB 2800 MT/s CL16

16GB 2800 MT/s CL16

8GB 2800 MT/s CL16

32GB 2400 MT/s CL15

32GB 2133 MT/s CL14

64GB 3000 MT/s C16

64GB 2800 MT/s CL16

64GB 3000 MT/s C16

8GB 3000 MT/s CL16

8GB 2800 MT/s CL16

16G 2666 MT/s CL16

8GB 2666 MT/s CL16

16GB 2400 MT/s CL15

8GB 2400 MT/s CL15 PVE416G300C6KBL

PVE416G280C6KBL

PVE432G266C6KBL

PVE416G240C5KRD

PVE48G240C5KRD

PVE432G213C4KGY

PVE416G213C4KGY

PVE48G213C4KGY

PVE416G300C5KGY

PVE416G320C6KGY

PVE48G320C6KGY

PVE432G280C6KGY

PVE432G240C5KGY

PVE48G213C4GY

PVE44G213C4GY

PVE416G240C6GY

PVE48G240C6GY

PVE44G240C6GY

PVE416G320C6KRD

PVE48G320C6KRD

PVE416G300C6KRD

PVE48G300C6KRD

PVE432G280C6KRD

PVE416G280C6KRD

PVE48G280C6KRD

PVE432G240C5KRD

PVE432G213C4KRD

PVE464G300C6QKR

PVE464G280C6QKR

PVE464G300C6QKG

PVE48G300C6KBL

PVE48G280C6KBL

PVE416G266C6KBL

PVE48G266C6KBL

PVE416G240C5KBL

PVE48G240C5KBL dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

single-channel

single-channel

single-channel

single-channel

single-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

quad-channel

quad-channel

quad-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

dual-channel

All of these modules are already on the market in single-, dual-, and quad-channel configurations using capacities from 8 GB to 64 GB. With this list, it should be easy to find out about compatibility of Patriot's Viper 4 and Viper Elite with AMD’s latest chips by checking out their model numbers.

AMD Ryzen and Patriot DDR4 DIMMs Compatibility | Motherboards Chipset ASUS ASRock GIGABYTE MSI X370 Crosshair VI Hero X370 Tachi AX370 Gaming K5 X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM X370 Killer SLI AX370 Gaming K7 X370 SLI PLUS B350 PRIME B350-PLUS AB350M Pro4 - - AB350 Gaming K4 AB350M-HDV A320 - A320M Pro4 A320M GAMING PRO A320M-HDV

