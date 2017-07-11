ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Intel's Data Center Event Live Blog (8:30am PT)

 by Ian Cutress & Anton Shilov on July 11, 2017 10:00 AM EST
Today Intel is running an event announcing the latest developments in their data center business. We're ready to live blog the registration-only event, and expect to see Navin Shenoy, Intel’s EVP and GM of the Data Center Group (DCG), and Lisa Spelman, DCG’s VP of Products and Marketing on stage.

  • DanNeely - Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - link

    Is this going to reveal the new Xeon processors HP accidentally leaked earlier. (Seen on the twitter feed before they cleaned it up.) Reply

  • eSyr - Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - link

    Even top500 leaked these new processors. Reply
