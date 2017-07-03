Nokia 6 to Hit U.S. Market on July 10: 5.5-inch LCD, Snapdragon 430, $229

HMD Global has announced that it would begin sales of its Nokia 6 smartphone in the U.S. in early July. The product will be available in two colors and only from Amazon initially. The company plans to add two more colors to the lineup sold in the U.S. later this summer. It is noteworthy that the "official" Nokia 6 for the U.S. will cost less than it does in China, but will also come with a lower amount of RAM and NAND than on some other versions.

The Nokia 6 is currently the most advanced smartphone offered by HMD Global, which owns rights to produce phones and tablets under the brand. HMD and FIH Mobile (a subsidiary of Foxconn) jointly designed the smartphone with some input from Nokia itself. For the time being, all Nokia smartphones run pure Google Android 7.1 OS with all the upgrades, but no enhancements from the developers.

Visual aesthetics has always been a strong side of Nokia phones in the past and the Nokia 6 is not an exception. The handset comes in a 6000-series aluminum uni-body enclosure with flat edges that are milled using a CNC machine from a single brick of aluminum. To apply color, the chassis is anodized twice and then polished “no less than” five times to make everything smooth. At present, HMD Global offers the Nokia 6 in four colors: matte black, silver, blue and copper. As for the display, the handset is outfitted with a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display featuring 450 nits brightness, enhanced with a polarizer film and covered with round-edge 2.5D Gorilla Glass for protection.

At the heart of Nokia 6 there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC (eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores up to 1.4GHz, an Adreno 505 GPU, an integrated X6 LTE modem) equipped with 3 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB of internal NAND flash memory (4GB/64GB for China and Global SKUs). For local connectivity, the phone uses 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and a microUSB port. As for imaging capabilities, the smartphone is armed with a 16 MP sensor featuring f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and a dual LED flash on the back as well as an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the front. An improvement over many inexpensive phones, the Nokia 6 has stereo speakers coupled with NXP TFA9891 amplifiers and Dolby Atmos software enhancement. The smartphone is powered by a 3000 mAh battery, which is in line with other smartphones in this class.

Nokia 6 (U.S. Version) Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937)

8x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 GHz

Adreno 505 RAM 3 GB LPDDR3

4 GB model for China+Global SKUs Storage 32 GB (eMMC) with microSD slot

64 GB model for China+Global SKUs Display 5.5-inch 1920x1080 (403 ppi) with 2.5D Gorilla Glass Network 4G: Cat. 4 (Bands: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40)

3G: WCDMA (Bands: 1, 2, 5, 8)

2G: GSM/EDGE (850/900/1800/1900) LTE Down: 150 Mb/s

Up: 75 Mb/s Audio Stereo speakers

3.5-mm TRRS audio jack

NXP TFA9891 amplifiers

Dolby Atmos support Dimensions 154 × 75.8 × 7.85 mm Rear Camera 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Battery 3000mAh OS Android 7.1 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB 2.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS SIM Size 2x NanoSIM Colors Matte black, silver, blue, copper Price $229.99 for 3GB/32GB Standard Model



$179.99 for Ad Supported Model

$338.99 for 4GB/64GB International Model

The Nokia 6 in matte black and silver will be available for $229.99 from Amazon starting July 10. The smartphones featuring blue and copper finishes will be on sale later this summer on August 18th. Amazon Prime members can pre-order Nokia 6 in various colors with Lockscreen Offers & Ads for $179.99. In addition, Amazon offers the Nokia 6 International model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of NAND for $339 and without any warranty.

Nokia 6 (U.S. Version) Operator Network Compatibility

Data by HMD Global Carrier Compatibility Rating Voice/Text 2G 3G 4G LTE AT&T Partially supported + Bands 29 and 30 not supported Sprint No services - T-Mobile Supported + Verizon Wireless No services -

Related Reading: