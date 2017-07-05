ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
TerraMaster D2-310 Storage Enclosure (2x 2.5"/3.5" SATA to USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C) Mini-Review

 by Ganesh T S on July 5, 2017 8:45 AM EST
Storage bridges come in many varieties within the internal and external market segments. On the external side, they usually have one or more downstream SATA ports. The most popular uplink port is some sort of USB connection. Within the USB storage bridge market, device vendors have multiple opportunities to tune their product design for specific use-cases.

Today's review will take a look at TerraMaster's D2-310, a 2-bay direct-attached storage device. It can accommodate either 2.5" or 3.5" drives, and connects to the computer using a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. It is externally powered using a 40W adapter. A Type-C to Type-A cable is bundled with the unit. Screws for installing both 2.5" and 3.5" drives are supplied.

Almost all multi-bay direct-attached storage devices come with hardware RAID. The D2-310 is no different. Internally, the product uses the ASMedia ASM1352R to bridge the two SATA ports to a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. The bridge chip also comes with hardware RAID capabilities, and the D2-310 has a rotary switch in the rear panel (near the Type-C port) to select the required configuration. The device doesn't need to be power cycled when the RAID configuration is changed by the user. Instead, the 'Reset' button needs to be pressed for 5 seconds in order to create a new RAID volume with the selected configuration. Tools for attaching the drives as well as modifying the rotary switch position and activating the reset button are provided in the accessory package.

Consumers need to keep the following aspects in mind for external storage devices / enclosures with a USB interface:

  • Support for UASP (USB-attached SCSI protocol) for better performance (reduced protocol overhead and support for SATA Native Command Queueing (NCQ))
  • Support for TRIM to ensure SSDs in the external enclosure can operate optimally in the long run
  • Support for S.M.A.R.T passthrough to enable monitoring of the internal SATA device by the host OS

In the rest of the review, we evaluate the above aspects and also look into the performance of the unit.

The table below presents the detailed specifications and miscellaneous aspects of the units and how they compare.

Comparative Storage Bridges Configurations
Aspect
Downstream Port 2x SATA III 1x SATA III
Upstream Port USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C USB 3.0 Micro-B
Bridge Chip ASMedia ASM1352R JMicron JMS578
Power 40W (12V @ 3.33A) Power Brick with 150 cm Cable Bus Powered
     
Use Case 2-bay 2.5"/3.5" HDD/SSD Enclosure
Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, SINGLE (traditional JBOD), and JBOD (traditional SPAN) configuration for the two drives
Supports auto-rebuild in RAID 1 mode as long as power is not turned off after blank drive insertion		 Tool-free 2.5" HDD/SSD Enclosure (up to 9.5 mm height)
     
Physical Dimensions 227 mm x 119 mm x 133 mm 130 mm x 82 mm x 14 mm
Weight (diskless) 1300 grams 87 grams (with cable)
Cable 100 cm USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C to Type-A 30 cm USB 3.0 Micro-B to USB 3.0 Type-A
     
S.M.A.R.T Passthrough Yes Yes
UASP Support Yes Yes
TRIM Passthrough No Yes
     
Price USD 160 USD 15
Review Link TerraMaster D2-310 Review Inateck FE2010 Review

Our evaluation routine for storage bridges borrows heavily from the testing methodology for direct-attached storage devices. The testbed hardware is reused. CrystalDiskMark is used for a quick overview, as it helps determine availability of UASP support and provides some performance numbers under ideal scenarios. Real-world performance testing is done with our custom test suite involving robocopy bencharks and PCMark 8's storage bench.

Performance with SSDs
  • jabber - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    Timely! Been looking at getting one of these for a simple but speedy data dump. Reply

  • Gothmoth - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    i have it for a few month now and it´s great fro teh price.

    thought there is one issue.
    they go to sleep to fast (after ~10 minutes).
    there is a FW update now that they never go to sleep.. not perfect either.

    but mine is only on when i backup to the two 6GB drives i put in... so no problem for me.     Reply

  • damianrobertjones - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    Typing on a phone can be tough. Reply

  • Gothmoth - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    well i speak 5 languages more or less, du vollidiot. how many did you learn in your public school....? Reply

  • wrkingclass_hero - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    1/2, we were busy learning about how we kicked Germany's ass twice. Reply

  • stanleyipkiss - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    i suspect that was mostly thanks to the russians. Reply

  • jabber - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    Yeah I hear quite a few other countries were involved but as usual some were later to the party than others... Reply

  • Samus - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    Wow. This certainly took a left turn. Reply

  • Zak - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    Facepalm... Reply

  • jabber - Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - link

    I tend to use CrystalDisk to adjust the over zealous power saving on HDDs I use. Back in the day when WD Greens were the drive to use in NAS (before Reds appeared) I used to adjust the power settings to halfway between max saving and minimum to reduce issues. Reply
