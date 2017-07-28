Samsung Galaxy S8 Showdown: Exynos 8895 vs. Snapdragon 835, Performance & Battery Life Tested

Samsung Galaxy S8 Showdown: Exynos 8895 vs. Snapdragon 835, Performance & Battery Life Testedby Matt Humrick on July 28, 2017 8:00 AM EST
The Samsung Galaxy S8’s headline features are its edge-to-edge Infinity Display and striking new design. Of course it still comes packed with the latest hardware and technology like previous Galaxy phones, including iris recognition, wireless charging, and a flagship SoC. Actually, there are two different SoCs for the S8 and S8+. Most regions around the world will get Samsung's Exynos 8895, while regions that require a CDMA modem, such as the US and China, will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835. Both SoCs are built on Samsung's 10nm LPE process and are paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of UFS NAND.
While no market receives both types of phones through official channels, with the wonders of modern shipping, anyone with a bit of time and patience would have little trouble tracking down the out-of-region version of the phone. Consequently, for the nerdy among us, we simply have to ask: how do these dueling SoCs compare? Which SoC – and consequently which phone – is better?
Today we’ll delve into the performance differences between the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 to help answer those questions. We'll also see how well they work with the Galaxy S8’s other hardware and software when we evaluate its system performance, gaming performance, and battery life.
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Series
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (US, China, Japan)
4x Kryo 280 Performance @ 2.36GHz
4x Kryo 280 Efficiency @ 1.90GHz
Adreno 540 @ 670MHz
Samsung Exynos 8895 (rest of world)
4x Exynos M2 @ 2.31GHz
4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.69GHz
ARM Mali-G71 MP20 @ 546MHz
|Display
|5.8-inch 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
SAMOLED (curved edges)
|6.2-inch 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
SAMOLED (curved edges)
|Dimensions
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm
155 grams
|159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm
173 grams
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4 (US)
|NAND
|64GB (UFS)
+ microSD
|Battery
|3000 mAh (11.55 Wh)
non-replaceable
|3500 mAh (13.48 Wh)
non-replaceable
|Front Camera
|8MP, f/1.7, Contrast AF
|Rear Camera
|12MP, 1.4µm pixels, f/1.7, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, auto HDR, LED flash
|Modem
|Snapdragon X16 LTE (Integrated)
2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 16/13)
Samsung LTE (Integrated)
2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 16/13)
|SIM Size
|NanoSIM
|Wireless
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MU-MIMO, BT 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Galileo/BDS
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm headset
|Features
|fingerprint sensor, heart-rate sensor, iris scanner, face unlock, fast charging (Qualcomm QC 2.0 or Adaptive Fast Charging), wireless charging (WPC & PMA), IP68, Mobile HDR Premium
|Launch OS
|Android 7.0 with TouchWiz
Our initial look at Snapdragon 835 revealed that its Kryo 280 performance cores are loosely based on ARM’s Cortex-A73 while the efficiency cores are loosely based on the Cortex-A53. Samsung's Exynos 8895 also has an octa-core big.LITTLE CPU configuration, but uses four of its own custom M2 cores paired with four A53 cores. Samsung introduced its first custom CPU core, the M1, last year. Compared to ARM’s A72, integer IPC was similar but the M1 trailed the A72 in efficiency. The M2 does not appear to be a radical redesign, but rather a tweaked M1 that offers the usual promises of improved performance and efficiency. Are the changes enough to top Qualcomm’s flagship SoC?
Battery life is one of the most important metrics for a smartphone. A bunch of cool features and lightning quick performance will do little to temper your frustration if the phone is dead by lunchtime. This was an issue for the Galaxy S6, which came with a small-capacity battery that contributed to its at-times disappointing battery life. Samsung increased their battery capacity for the S7 models, but there’s no further increase for the S8s. The smaller S8 retains the same 3000 mAh capacity as the S7, while the the S8+ drops 100 mAh compared to the S7 edge. Any improvement to battery life for this generation will need to come from more efficient hardware, and indeed at least for Qualcomm, this is precisely the angle they've been promoting to hardware developers and the public alike.
Previous Galaxy phones delivered good performance, but shortfalls in one or more performance metrics have kept them from being a class leader. Will the updates to the S8’s hardware and software finally smooth away these performance wrinkles? Will efficiency improve with the new 10nm SoCs? Did Samsung reduce power consumption in other areas? It’s time to take a closer look at the Galaxy S8.
PlugPulled - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkLol Apple destroying every other devices for the past 5 years! No chance these companies are going to survive with the might of Apple. Reply
mkaibear - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkNot sure that Samsung (equity and assets roughly 1.5x Apple) is in any danger of being killed off by Apple, tbh. Nor HTC, LG, Huawei, or especially Google.
There's no doubting Apple are top of the heap at the moment with their hardware design. It's just a shame they've got to couple it with iOS really. Reply
djc208 - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkReally?! Troll much. There are so many reasons you can't really compare iOS and Android on anything other than a generic level it's not even worth discussing. Reply
UtilityMax - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkiSheeple detected Reply
goatfajitas - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkWhat benchmarks were you looking at? I was looking at all of the ones in the article above. The S8's win alot of them including most of the batter life as well. Reply
Saihtam - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkQuality piece of article as always on AnandTech! I've waited a long time for this one :) Reply
hlovatt - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkHow come so sparse on the Apple comparisons? Geekbench also runs on Apple and I thought you had SPEC running on Apple?
Overall both processors seem disappointing, not particularly fast CPUs and the GPUs throttle and the battery life is only on a par with other phones. Reply
solnyshok - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkon S7, I believe only Exynos model got custom ROMs. If you have Snapdragon, you are stuck with Samsung software. Probably same story with S8? Reply
joms_us - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkLe Pro 3 (SD821) still humiliating top dogs. Keeping mine until they come up with a much faster quad core variant. Reply
UtilityMax - Friday, July 28, 2017 - linkI personally don't give a damn about the edge screen and I don't like the aspect ratio of the S8 screen. The Nexus 5X feels like a perfect device for my hand, but I can see why S8 can be very popular. A whole lot of people (unlike me) have shorter fingers which can't reach the other side of screen in the one-handed operation. S8 works perfectly for them, and most of them don't care which SoC is inside the phone. Reply