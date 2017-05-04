ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Palit GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition Announced: 1.75 GHz and Onboard LCD

 by Anton Shilov on May 4, 2017 11:30 AM EST
Palit Microsystems plans to release a new factory-overclocked limited edition graphics adapter based on NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU under its GALAX and KFA2 brands. The card was developed from scratch and will be among the highest-performing video cards in the industry due to a rather extreme GPU frequency. It also comes with exclusive features that will further push it up on price.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition graphics adapter from GALAX and KFA2 are based on NVIDIA’s GP102 GPU, clocked at 1645/1759 MHz (base/boost) and suses a custom 12-layer PCB developed by Palit. The add-in-board (AIB) features a 12+3-phase VRM and three 8-pin PCIe power connectors in a bid to guarantee stable operation of the GPU at significantly increased clock rates (165/177 MHz higher than NVIDIA’s recommendations) and enable further headroom for overclocking.

To cool down the GPU and memory, Palit uses a special cooling system that relies on a huge heatsink with five thick heatpipes as well as three fans. As an added bonus, the cooling system is equipped with an LCD screen that displays current GPU and memory frequencies, the GPU temperature, the GPU voltage and other important information. Since the cooler is very large, it takes three slots, meaning multi-GPU system builds with this card more complicated. Traditionally, large cooling solutions are equipped with a backplate and the cooler on the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition is not an exception. As for outputs, the graphics adapter comes with three DisplayPort 1.4 headers, one HDMI 2.0b and one DVI-D.

With its factory overclocked GPU, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition from GALAX and KFA2 is going to be one of the highest-performing gaming graphics cards around. In fact, single precision compute performance of the AIB will be between 11.79 and 12.6 TFLOPS (depending on exact frequency), which is higher than that of NVIDIA’s Titan X and Titan Xp. The latter still have advantages when it comes to ROP count and memory bandwidth, but in at least certain cases the GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition is going to be faster.

NVIDIA GPU Specification Comparison
  NVIDIA Titan Xp GALAX/KFA2
GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition		 NVIDIA
GeForce
GTX 1080 Ti		 NVIDIA Titan X
(Pascal)		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX Titan X
(Maxwell)
CUDA Cores 3840 3584 3584 3072
Texture Units 240 224 224 192
ROPs 96 88 96 96
Core Clock 1481 MHz? 1645 MHz 1481 MHz 1417 MHz 1000 MHz
Boost Clock 1582 MHz 1759 MHz 1582 MHz 1531 MHz 1075 MHz
TFLOPs (FMA) 12.1 TFLOPs 12.6 TFLOPs 11.3 TFLOPs 11 TFLOPs 6.1 TFLOPs
Memory Clock 11.4 GT/s  GDDR5X 11 GT/s
GDDR5X		 10 GT/s GDDR5X 7 GT/s GDDR5
Memory Bus Width 384-bit 352-bit 384-bit 384-bit
RAM 12 GB 11 GB 12 GB 12 GB
RAM Bandwidth 547.2 GB/s 484 GB/s 480 GB/s 336 GB/s
FP64 1/32
FP16 (Native) 1/64 N/A
INT8 4:1 N/A
TDP 250W 250W++ 250W 250W 250W
GPU GP102 GM200
Transistor Count 12B 8B
Die Size 471mm2 601mm2
Manufacturing Process TSMC 16nm TSMC 28nm
Launch Date 04/06/2017 ~05/2017 03/10/2017 08/02/2016 03/17/2015
Launch Price $1200 ~$1200 $699 $1200 $999

Meanwhile, pricing of the GALAX/KFA2 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition will match pricing of the two aforementioned cards that are sold exclusively by NVIDIA for $1200. Overclockers UK offers to pre-order the card from KFA2 for £949.99 (with ETA in late May), which equals to $1227. It is noteworthy that in the UK the card will be called the KFA2 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF 8 Pack Edition, after professional overclocker 8 Pack who works for Overclockers.

Gallery: GALAX/KFA2 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti HOF Limited Edition

Sources: GALAX, KFA2

4 Comments

  • JoeyJoJo123 - Thursday, May 04, 2017 - link

    Looks a bit gaudy, and extra wide due to the LCD, but that VRM and cooling system look top notch. Reply

  • bill.rookard - Thursday, May 04, 2017 - link

    Sheesh - no kidding. That's a top tier PCB layout and power delivery system. Wow.

    The price though is purely eye-watering.     Reply

  • vladx - Thursday, May 04, 2017 - link

    Call me back when anything can beat my Titan Xp SLI. Reply

  • BrokenCrayons - Thursday, May 04, 2017 - link

    The HOF? David Hasselhoff? Where's Knight Rider and Baywatch when you need them? Reply
