ADATA Announces The XPG SX7000 Series SSDs: Up to 1 TB, M.2, PCIe 3.0 x4

ADATA Announces The XPG SX7000 Series SSDs: Up to 1 TB, M.2, PCIe 3.0 x4by Anton Shilov on April 10, 2017
ADATA has announced its new lineup of SSDs designed to combine high-performance with 3D TLC flash memory. The new XPG SX7000 is positioned below ADATA’s flagship XPG SX8000 series, but for those looking for something more powerful than a typical SATA drive, but not ready to invest in a super high-end SSD, this is the market ADATA is aiming for.
The ADATA XPG SX7000 series lineup comes in an M.2-2280 form-factor, uses PCIe 3.0 x4 and features 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB as well as 1 TB capacities. Worth noting, however, that traditionally for ADATA the highest-capacity drives will be available at a later date. Just like the higher-end XPG SX8000, the new SSDs are powered by Silicon Motion’s SM2260 controller but has 3D TLC NAND (presumably from Micron).
The SM2260 is a controller we're starting to see a lot more of - as a controller it has two ARM Cortex cores, features eight NAND flash channels, LDPC ECC technology, 256-bit AES support and so on, although different drives may have different features enabled/disabled.
From a performance point of view, the ADATA XPG SX7000 drives are very different from each other due to the level of parallelism afforded by the controller/NAND combinations. For the 512 GB version, it is rated for sequential read speed up to 1750 MB/s as well as for sequential write speed up to 860 MB/s when pseudo-SLC caching is used. As for random performance, the 512 GB drive can offer up to 130K/140K 4 KB read/write IOPS. When it comes to the XPG SX7000 128 GB, the lowest capacity of the set, we are dealing with a drive capable of up to 660/450 MB/s sequential read/write performance as well as 35K/95K read/write IOPS. The drive is slightly faster than SATA SSDs based on TLC NAND, but it should offer higher endurance because 3D TLC NAND is made using larger process technologies and can account for voltage drift better.
Speaking of endurance, the XPG SX7000 come with a five-year limited warranty and are rated for 2 million hours MTBF. As for the TBW rating, the 128 GB SSD is rated for 80 TB, whereas the 512 GB version is capable of 320 TBW, which equals to around 0.3 DWPD (drive writes per day) across the warranty lifetime.
|ADATA XPG SX7000 Specifications
|Capacity
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Model Number
|ASX7000NP-
128GT-C
|ASX7000NP-
256GT-C
|ASX7000NP-
512GT-C
|unknown
|Controller
|Silicon Motion SM2260
|NAND Flash
|3D TLC NAND
|Form-Factor, Interface
|M.2-2280, PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.2
|Sequential Read
|660 MB/s
|1370 MB/s
|1750 MB/s
|unknown
|Sequential Write
|450 MB/s
|820 MB/s
|860 MB/s
|unknown
|Random Read IOPS
|35K IOPS
|70K IOPS
|130K IOPS
|unknown
|Random Write IOPS
|95K IOPS
|130K IOPS
|140K IOPS
|unknown
|Pseudo-SLC Caching
|Supported
|DRAM Buffer
|Yes, capacity unknown
|TCG Opal Encryption
|No
|Power Management
|DevSleep, Slumber
|Warranty
|5 years
|MTBF
|2,000,000 hours
|MSRP
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
The ADATA XPG SX7000 SSDs are expected to hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Micron’s 3D TLC memory has been in mass production for several quarters now and ADATA has offered SATA drives featuring this memory for several months. As a result, the supply of 3D TLC NAND is not going to be a problem. As for pricing, expect the XPG SX7000-series to be cheaper compared to the higher-end XPG SX8000.
Source: ADATA
BrokenCrayons - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkNot bad. TLC anything still makes me feel like caution is advised. I'd prefer 3D MLC instead, but there's a significant enough price advantage in TLC that it's pretty tempting. I suspect that for most low demand workloads, the endurance is more than enough anyway to keep someone happy until a new computer/drive is purchased on (ideall) some sort of more durable replacement for NAND. Reply
ddriver - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkNot bad? It is as bad as nvme gets. Reply
Visual - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkNeed price info to decide if I should care or not... Reply
TheinsanegamerN - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkMan that read IOPS is pathetic on the sub 512 models.
And sadly, yet another SSD where the 1TB+ models come "in the near future". Why is it that nobody can seem to figure out this "1TB NVME SSD" except samsung? Reply
HomeworldFound - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkPerhaps they can't compete on price or performance. It could be that their main customers are only just beginning to nibble on 512GB models at the current price, and whatever price they produce isn't going to sell. Perhaps by the time the 1TB models are selling, they'll be better processes and higher performing components and suddenly the company is stuck trying to pawn off useless products instead of making any profit/income. Reply
HomeworldFound - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkAnd I meant 512TB. That's embarrassing. People know, no edit button ;) Reply
r3loaded - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkAnother day, another consumer-tier SSD that gets utterly crushed by Samsung. Reply
Exodite - Monday, April 10, 2017 - linkI came here to express much the same sentiment.
Every SSD-related article I read, be it a full review or just an announcement like this one, I come away thinking "...or you could just buy a Samsung".
At least in other spaces, TVs or Android phones or whatever, there are compelling reasons to buy other brands. With SSDs? Not so much. Reply