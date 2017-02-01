The AOC Q2781PS Announced: 'Frameless' Rose Gold 27" QHD with Swarovski Crystals

The AOC Q2781PS Announced: 'Frameless' Rose Gold 27" QHD with Swarovski Crystalsby Anton Shilov on February 1, 2017 3:00 PM EST
AOC this week introduced two new 27” displays with thin bezels, a fancy asymmetric stand, an IPS panel and QHD resolution (2560×1440). The more expensive of the two monitors comes with a rose gold base as well as a rear embedded with Swarovski crystals.
When it comes to stylish computer hardware in general and displays in particular, it is not always easy to get something that is both aesthetically attractive and technologically advanced. High-quality backlighting requires space, and full-size connectors make devices thicker too, so sleek designs usually have certain compromises. AOC attempted to combine style and technology in its Q2781-series monitors, if having crystals on your monitor is your thing. The displays are based on AH-IPS panels featuring a 2560×1440 resolution suitable up to 350 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 5 ms response time and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The manufacturer claims that the Q2718PQ and the Q2718PS displays can reproduce 16.77 million colors, and also claims “full sRGB” (but we would cautiously call it 99%).
The monitors have very thin bezels on all four sides and have asymmetric L-shaped stands as shown in the picture above. The AOC Q2781PQ has a silver stand and a regular black back panel. The AOC Q2781PS comes with a rose gold base, whereas its back panel is decorated with Swarovski crystals. The tilt of both displays can be adjusted, but the height is fixed.
|AOC Q2781-Series Displays
|Q2781PQ
|Q2781PS
|Panel
|27" IPS
|Native Resolution
|2560 × 1440
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Response Time
|5 ms (gray-to-gray)
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Pixel Pitch
|0.2331 × 0.2331 mm
|PPI
|109
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort
2 × HDMI
1 × D-Sub
|Audio
|3.5-mm headphone jack
|Color
|Silver
|Rose gold
|Bling
|No Bling
|Bling Bling
|Power Consumption
|Standby
|< 0.5 W
|Maximum
|45 W
As for connectivity, the AOC Q2781-series displays have a DisplayPort, an HDMI header, a D-Sub input as well as a 3.5-mm headphone output. Keep in mind that D-Sub does not support HDCP and certain content may not playback when using such connectors. AOC mentioned that the Q2781-series monitors also feature the company’s Clear Vision video engine to upscale SD content to HD quality.
The AOC Q2781PQ is available now at Amazon.com for $349.99, which is below the MSRP of $499. The rose gold version with the Swarovski 'bling' (Ian's edit: each to their own) will be available in the coming months for $599.
Source: AOC
Flunk - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkI hope you guys get a review unit for this monitor. I've had bad experiences with AOC monitors in the past and I'd like to see if their new "high end" monitors are decent or not. Reply
Mr Perfect - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkNo pictures of the "bling" version yet, then? Reply
WithoutWeakness - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkFront looks really clean with the stand design and slim bezels. No height adjust is a shame for $350. The back looks pretty plain but I don't ever look at the back of my monitor so I wouldn't have an issue with it. I guess if you care about what the back looks like you can always get the rose gold Swarovski edition so they have their bases covered. Reply
sartwell - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkI had to read that twice - "as well as a rear embedded with" Reply
Murloc - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkthere is no adjustability? Reply
Shadowmaster625 - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkI loved how they picked a frameless woman to showcase their frameless display. Reply
HollyDOL - Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - linkyay... Swarovski crystals! I DEFINITELY MUST get that, spider on my wall will love it :p
Irony aside, I can understand various weird things finding their markets, this won't be one of them though. Reply