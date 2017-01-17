The AnandTech Podcast, Episode 40: CES 2017

The AnandTech Podcast, Episode 40: CES 2017by Ian Cutress on January 17, 2017 7:00 AM EST
The annual CES show is always a mélange of announcements and sneak peeks for what is to come through the year. At the show we had most of our regular editors on foot, meeting with manufacturers to find out what exactly is going on under the hood. Despite some technical hiccups trying to record the podcast on site, I was able to track down some of our editors for a short burst into their main highlights from CES and thoughts on the year ahead.
The AnandTech Podcast #40: CES 2017
Featuring
- Dr Ian Cutress, Host, Senior Editor (@IanCutress)
- Ryan Smith, Editor-in-Chief (@RyanSmithAT)
- Anton Shilov, News Editor (@AntonShilov)
- Matt Humrick, Senior Editor, (@MattHumrick)
Total Time: 1 hour, 48 minutes 26 seconds
Outline hh:mm:ss
00:00:00 Start
00:00:48 Intel Kaby Lake
00:05:53 200-Series Motherboards and Onboard Controllers
00:14:52 Mentioning the Core i3-7350K
00:17:22 ASUS Pro B9440
00:19:56 Enter Ryan Smith, Editor-in-Chief
00:20:03 NVIDIA’s Self-Driving Demo
00:30:03 ASUS PG27UQ
00:38:30 Razer’s Project Valerie
00:49:16 Discussing the value of a tech showcase
00:53:36 Enter Anton Shilov, AnandTech News Editor
00:54:27 Dell goes 8K with the UP3218K
01:01:15 ASUS ProArt PA32U
01:05:14 ASUS Mini-PC
01:10:22 GIGABYTE Gaming GT PC
01:14:04 Corsair Bulldog 2.0
01:17:06 Enter Matt Humrick, Senior Smartphone Editor
01:17:28 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
01:23:47 Windows coming to Snapdragon 835
01:25:05 Back to S835
01:30:33 Huawei Mate 9 Coming to the US
01:31:36 Honor 6X Launched
01:38:38 ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom and Zenfone AR
01:48:26 FIN
