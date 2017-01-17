The AnandTech Podcast, Episode 40: CES 2017

The annual CES show is always a mélange of announcements and sneak peeks for what is to come through the year. At the show we had most of our regular editors on foot, meeting with manufacturers to find out what exactly is going on under the hood. Despite some technical hiccups trying to record the podcast on site, I was able to track down some of our editors for a short burst into their main highlights from CES and thoughts on the year ahead.

The AnandTech Podcast #40: CES 2017

Featuring

Dr Ian Cutress, Host, Senior Editor (@IanCutress)

Ryan Smith, Editor-in-Chief (@RyanSmithAT)

Anton Shilov, News Editor (@AntonShilov)

Matt Humrick, Senior Editor, (@MattHumrick)

iTunes

RSS - mp3, m4a

Direct Links - mp3, m4a

Total Time: 1 hour, 48 minutes 26 seconds

Outline hh:mm:ss

00:00:00 Start

00:00:48 Intel Kaby Lake

00:05:53 200-Series Motherboards and Onboard Controllers

00:14:52 Mentioning the Core i3-7350K

00:17:22 ASUS Pro B9440

00:19:56 Enter Ryan Smith, Editor-in-Chief

00:20:03 NVIDIA’s Self-Driving Demo

00:30:03 ASUS PG27UQ

00:38:30 Razer’s Project Valerie

00:49:16 Discussing the value of a tech showcase

00:53:36 Enter Anton Shilov, AnandTech News Editor

00:54:27 Dell goes 8K with the UP3218K

01:01:15 ASUS ProArt PA32U

01:05:14 ASUS Mini-PC

01:10:22 GIGABYTE Gaming GT PC

01:14:04 Corsair Bulldog 2.0

01:17:06 Enter Matt Humrick, Senior Smartphone Editor

01:17:28 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

01:23:47 Windows coming to Snapdragon 835

01:25:05 Back to S835

01:30:33 Huawei Mate 9 Coming to the US

01:31:36 Honor 6X Launched

01:38:38 ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom and Zenfone AR

01:48:26 FIN

