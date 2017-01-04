CES 2017: Intel Press Event Live Blog

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

07:20PM EST - Next demo is going to be walking through Vietnam

07:20PM EST - (my head is warm from the laptop behind me blowing hot air)

07:19PM EST - Now on stage: Ted Schilowitz, co-founder of Hype VR

07:19PM EST - Intel wants volumetric 3D video, so that users can move through a video instead of working on a fixed track

07:18PM EST - Now talking about the future

07:17PM EST - And done with the first video

07:16PM EST - I'm not getting a good sense of depth on this video, but it's hard to test this in real time

07:15PM EST - Intel provided sick bags. I guess that was for a good reason

07:15PM EST - Starting things off with a helicopter view of the desert. And we're jumping

07:14PM EST - Not many people get to go on amazing travel adventures, so the first VR experience will be traveling in VR

07:14PM EST - (sorry, photo upload is slow, so there's a delay)

07:13PM EST - But I'm guessing these are running a discrete GPU, especially given the size of many of these laptops

07:13PM EST - I've been instructed NOT to open this MSI laptop

07:12PM EST - All the VR headsets are attached to laptops running Kaby Lake processors

07:11PM EST - Intel's 3D recording system for sports generates 2TB of data per minute

07:11PM EST - 650MB/person/day today, over 1GB by 2020

07:10PM EST - All of this technology is generating a ton of data

07:09PM EST - "Moore's Law: alive and well"

07:09PM EST - Intend to ship products before the end of 2017

07:09PM EST - First time Intel has shown a live 10nm demo

07:09PM EST - Brian is holding a Canonlake (10nm) equipped laptop

07:08PM EST - Brian is here to refute the notion that Moore's Law is dying

07:08PM EST - "What's driving these new experiences is Moore's Law"

07:07PM EST - Brian's goal: to show us what Intel is thinking about the future of technology

07:07PM EST - Now on stage: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

07:07PM EST - Intel says they'll be releasing a number of photos after the event

07:06PM EST - We'll see what we can actually post in terms of photos and text

07:06PM EST - So this is going to be a very different kind of live blog

07:06PM EST - Brian Krzanich is apparently going to run everyone through VR demos

07:05PM EST - This should run for 45 minutes or so

07:05PM EST - And here we go

07:05PM EST - Everyone gets VR headsets

07:05PM EST - As you can see from the pictures, this is a very different kind of event

07:05PM EST - Ian and I are here at Intel's CES 2017 press event