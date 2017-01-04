CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

02:49PM EST - Available February

02:48PM EST - so, price? DRAM/Storage? UFS or eMMC

02:48PM EST - 4-axis OIS, 3-axis EIS

02:48PM EST - Rose Gold, Glacier Silver, Navy Black

02:47PM EST - Gorilla Glass 5, 500 nits, AMOLED

02:47PM EST - 5.5-inch, 7.99mm at slimmest edge, 170g

02:47PM EST - I'm all for that

02:46PM EST - 5000mAh is quite good

02:46PM EST - 6.4hr 4K UHD recording, 32day standby, 8.5hr social media livestreaming

02:46PM EST - Snapdragon 625, 5000mAh batery

02:45PM EST - Pro Mode allows selection for shutter speed, EV, ISO, White Balance

02:45PM EST - 59mm or 25mm lens selection

02:45PM EST - Professional manual mode, RAW support, Manual Lens Selection

02:45PM EST - Front Camera: Sony IMX213, f/2.0, SuperPixel, 13MP Wide Angle, 2x light sensitivity

02:44PM EST - traditional phone uses only 5% of pixels

02:43PM EST - 100% pixels for phase detection auto focus

02:43PM EST - 2nd Gen Laser AF, Subject tracking AF, Dual Pixel PDAF

02:43PM EST - ASUS TriTech+ 0.03s auto-focus

02:43PM EST - SuperPixel Engine: Multi-frame, multi-stage noise reduction algorithm

02:42PM EST - SuperPixel: 2.5x light sensitivity, 10x to industry standard

02:42PM EST - 'Our technology thrives on making a dramatic difference in image quality'

02:41PM EST - 'more light capture and longer exposure time'

02:41PM EST - Main camera (Sony IMX362) f/1.7 and uses SuperPixel

02:40PM EST - '59mm focal length is golden ratio for perfect portrait'

02:40PM EST - 13MP front camera, f/2.0

02:40PM EST - 12MP main camera, Sony IMX362

02:39PM EST - 2.3x optical zoom, 59mm focal on first 12MP

02:39PM EST - 2x12MP, 1x13MP

02:39PM EST - Uses Qualcomm Snapdragon

02:39PM EST - built for photography

02:39PM EST - Announcing the Zenfone 3 Zoom

02:38PM EST - 'stay forever young'

02:38PM EST - Looks like a smartphone in the video

02:36PM EST - Demo video

02:36PM EST - '2016 was an incredible year for ASUS - the success of our Zenbook 3 enabled us to embark on a journey that dares for more'

02:35PM EST - Jonney is always a character on stage

02:35PM EST - Jonney Shih to the stage

02:34PM EST - very movie-esque

02:34PM EST - playing the intro video

02:33PM EST - 'AN event to go above and beyond expectations'

02:33PM EST - 'ASUS is changing the mobile industry'

02:33PM EST - We're starting

02:30PM EST - Ian on text, Ryan on photos. TeAm AnandTech in the house !

02:29PM EST - But given the recent launch of Kaby Lake, I suspect we'll see some KBL enabled systems

02:29PM EST - Last year, ASUS didn't have a CES event because everything was being launched after Computex

02:28PM EST - Expect to see Jonney Shih on stage

02:28PM EST - We're here at ASUS' Press Event, Zennovation