CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)by Ian Cutress on January 4, 2017 2:23 PM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
02:49PM EST - Available February
02:48PM EST - so, price? DRAM/Storage? UFS or eMMC
02:48PM EST - 4-axis OIS, 3-axis EIS
02:48PM EST - Rose Gold, Glacier Silver, Navy Black
02:47PM EST - Gorilla Glass 5, 500 nits, AMOLED
02:47PM EST - 5.5-inch, 7.99mm at slimmest edge, 170g
02:47PM EST - I'm all for that
02:46PM EST - 5000mAh is quite good
02:46PM EST - 6.4hr 4K UHD recording, 32day standby, 8.5hr social media livestreaming
02:46PM EST - Snapdragon 625, 5000mAh batery
02:45PM EST - Pro Mode allows selection for shutter speed, EV, ISO, White Balance
02:45PM EST - 59mm or 25mm lens selection
02:45PM EST - Professional manual mode, RAW support, Manual Lens Selection
02:45PM EST - Front Camera: Sony IMX213, f/2.0, SuperPixel, 13MP Wide Angle, 2x light sensitivity
02:44PM EST - traditional phone uses only 5% of pixels
02:43PM EST - 100% pixels for phase detection auto focus
02:43PM EST - 2nd Gen Laser AF, Subject tracking AF, Dual Pixel PDAF
02:43PM EST - ASUS TriTech+ 0.03s auto-focus
02:43PM EST - SuperPixel Engine: Multi-frame, multi-stage noise reduction algorithm
02:42PM EST - SuperPixel: 2.5x light sensitivity, 10x to industry standard
02:42PM EST - 'Our technology thrives on making a dramatic difference in image quality'
02:41PM EST - 'more light capture and longer exposure time'
02:41PM EST - Main camera (Sony IMX362) f/1.7 and uses SuperPixel
02:40PM EST - '59mm focal length is golden ratio for perfect portrait'
02:40PM EST - 13MP front camera, f/2.0
02:40PM EST - 12MP main camera, Sony IMX362
02:39PM EST - 2.3x optical zoom, 59mm focal on first 12MP
02:39PM EST - 2x12MP, 1x13MP
02:39PM EST - Uses Qualcomm Snapdragon
02:39PM EST - built for photography
02:39PM EST - Announcing the Zenfone 3 Zoom
02:38PM EST - 'stay forever young'
02:38PM EST - Looks like a smartphone in the video
02:36PM EST - Demo video
02:36PM EST - '2016 was an incredible year for ASUS - the success of our Zenbook 3 enabled us to embark on a journey that dares for more'
02:35PM EST - Jonney is always a character on stage
02:35PM EST - Jonney Shih to the stage
02:34PM EST - very movie-esque
02:34PM EST - playing the intro video
02:33PM EST - 'AN event to go above and beyond expectations'
02:33PM EST - 'ASUS is changing the mobile industry'
02:33PM EST - We're starting
02:30PM EST - Ian on text, Ryan on photos. TeAm AnandTech in the house !
02:29PM EST - But given the recent launch of Kaby Lake, I suspect we'll see some KBL enabled systems
02:29PM EST - Last year, ASUS didn't have a CES event because everything was being launched after Computex
02:28PM EST - Expect to see Jonney Shih on stage
02:28PM EST - We're here at ASUS' Press Event, Zennovation
