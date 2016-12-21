ZOTAC Launches GeForce GTX 1070 Mini for Mini-ITX PCs

ZOTAC Launches GeForce GTX 1070 Mini for Mini-ITX PCsby Anton Shilov on December 21, 2016 1:00 PM EST
ZOTAC has added a small form-factor video card based on NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1070 GPU to its lineup of products. The graphics adapter is designed for Mini-ITX PCs and will be the second product of such kind on the market after GIGABYTE’s GeForce GTX 1070 Mini-ITX released earlier this year.
From performance and connectivity point of view, ZOTAC’s GeForce GTX 1070 Mini (ZT-P10700G-10M) card resembles larger designs by other companies: the GP104 GPU (with 1920 stream processors, 120 texture units and 64 raster operations pipes) operates at 1518/1708 MHz (base/boost), 8 GB of GDDR5 memory function at 8 Gbps data rate and deliver 256 GB/s of bandwidth. Meanwhile the card is equipped with three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, an HDMI 2.0b port as well as one dual-link DVI port, which is exactly what NVIDIA’s reference cards offer.
Despite the small size, the ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Mini is equipped with a rather sophisticated cooling system (not exactly surprising because we are talking about a 150 W TDP here) featuring a copper base, two thick heat pipes, a relatively large aluminum radiator with thin fins as well as two 90-mm fans. The cooling system requires more space than coolers on other Mini-ITX graphics cards, but most of such builds have some extra space inside. The card requires one 8-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector to function, just like all the other GeForce GTX 1070 graphics adapters around.
ZOTAC does not disclose a lot of details regarding its Mini-ITX graphics cards and things like VRM design of the board remain unknown. NVIDIA’s reference GeForce GTX 1070 comes with a 4+1 phase VRM, but GIGABYTE’s GeForce GTX 1070 Mini-ITX actually has a 5+1 phase VRM design (more VRMs has various positive and negative effects and doesn't specify the quality of such components in a number alone).
|GeForce GTX 1070 for Mini-ITX PCs Specification Comparison
|ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Mini
|GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC (OC Mode)
|GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX (Gaming Mode)
|GTX 1070
Founders Edition
|Core Clock
|1518 MHz
|1556 MHz
|1531 MHz
|1506 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1708 MHz
|1746 MHz
|1721 MHz
|1683 MHz
|Memory Clock
|8 Gbps GDDR5
|VRAM
|8GB
|TDP
|150 W
|Launch Date
|December 2016
|July 2016
|6/10/2016
|Launch Price
|$395
|?
|$449
When it comes to price, the ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Mini costs $395 at Amazon and Newegg, which is a bit more expensive than NVIDIA’s reference GTX 1070 graphics adapters, but is still more affordable than the GTX 1070 Founders Edition.
Related Reading:
- GIGABYTE Announces GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC
- Lian Li PC-Q37 Announced: Two-Stage Mini-ITX Chassis with Tempered Glass
- The NZXT Manta mITX Case Review
- The Fractal Design Node 202 Case Review: Mini-ITX Gaming For the Living Room
- Corsair's Bulldog PC Barebone for the Living Room is now Available: $299/$399
- The ASUS Maximus VIII Impact Z170 ROG Mini-ITX Motherboard Review
Source: ZOTAC
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
14 Comments
View All Comments
stardude82 - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - link8.2" Long. That's pretty short nowadays. Not as short as the mini-1060 (6.5"), but most of those 1070s are pushing a foot. Cheapo single fan RX 470s aren't that short. Why is the reference RX 470 PCB sooooo looong? Reply
Dahak - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkWhy spend time and effort to make a shorter pcb when 90% of the market will be buying the standard length boards anyway Reply
TheinsanegamerN - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkArguably, fi they had spent another $5-10 on a better heatsink for their cooler, and anther week or so properly binning their 480s, they would have left a far better impression on reviewers, and would have sold much better, without the "powergate" scandale/#/whatever. Reply
spikebike - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkI'm all for these short "mini-itx" cards with a decent GPU on them. However whenever I look for a decent quite case I haven't found one that support larger quieter fans, sound insulation, and takes advantage of the sub 10" GPUs.
Anyone see a case that's nice, small, quite, and is designed for one of these smaller GPUs? Reply
RaichuPls - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkSilverstone's SG11/13 lineup is pretty nice. They all support Nvidia reference designs lengths and also ATX PSUs. Reply
Kakti - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkI plan to use the mini 1060 card in my Fractal Design Node 605 case. Supports full atx and dGPU's up to 280mm but due to the small volume of the case I am going for a short card to allow additional airflow. The case also supports 3 120mm fans and 2 80mm. It's not exactly a mini-itx case but it blends in with my stereo equipment better than anything else I've come across. Reply
boskone - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkFractal Design Node 304 or Core 500.
Either can take (or comes with) up to 3 fans, and the latter's easily fit with watercooling if that's your thing.
Just get a motherboard with upward-facing SATA ports; the ATX PSU blocks the forward-facing ports on my MSI Gaming 5 and Z170n Wifi. Reply
whenamanlies - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkI got this card about a month ago (this "news" piece is quite late) and have it in Silverstone's FT03-Mini.
Card is not super quiet and heats up whole case (including walls) quite a lot but I don't mind as it handles Battlefield 1 very well and is dead quiet in desktop use. Reply
jwcalla - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkYou really need a blower fan for mini-ITX cases. Reply
Great_Scott - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - linkNo, what you really need is a single-slot cooler, at least for the majority of the cases. Reply