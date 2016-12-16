Corsair Releases Force MP500 SSDs: 3 GB/s, Phison PS5007-E7, MLC NAND

Corsair Releases Force MP500 SSDs: 3 GB/s, Phison PS5007-E7, MLC NANDby Anton Shilov on December 16, 2016 12:01 PM EST
Corsair on Tuesday introduced its flagship Force MP500 lineup of SSDs targeting high-performance gaming PCs. The new drives come in an M.2-2280 form-factor with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and can offer maximum sequential read speeds of up to 3 GB/s. It is important to note that the Force MP500 SSDs use planar MLC NAND memory, which is becoming increasingly rare these days.
Following its SSD strategy, Corsair uses Phison’s platforms featuring Toshiba’s NAND to build its drives, which is why the Force MP500 family is powered by the PS5007-E7 controller as well as MLC NAND memory made using a 15 nm fabrication process. The Corsair Force MP500-series SSDs are the company’s first high-performance drives that come in M.2-2280 form-factor with PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. Besides, the new SSDs are also among the first commercial products to use the PS5007-E7 chip (after Patriot’s Hellfire and ZOTAC’s Sonix), which supports error correction with 120-bit/2KB BCH code, NVMe L1.2 power saving mode, end-to-end data path protection, advanced global wear-leveling, an AES-256 engine and so on. Phison usually allows its customers to adjust firmware of actual products, but we do not know whether Corsair implemented any enhancements to differentiate its drives from competing offerings that are already available or set to emerge from other suppliers. What we do know is that the company is working on a new firmware which will enable AES-256 encryption on the Force MP500 SSDs. Corsair hopes to release the new firmware in Q1 2017.
The Corsair Force MP500 family of SSDs consists of models with 120 GB, 240 GB and 480 GB capacity. From a performance point of view, Corsair’s Force MP500-series SSDs belong to the higher end segment of the market with rated sequential read speed of up to 3000 MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 2400 MB/s. The 240 and 480 GB versions of the Force MP500 can perform up to 250K random read IOPS (input/output operations per second) as well as 210K random write IOPS. Meanwhile the entry-level 120 GB model is placed for slightly lower random read/write performance of 150K/210K. Of course, only real-world testing will reveal the true potential of the Force MP500, but on paper the performance of Corsair’s first M.2 SSDs looks very promising: it is higher when compared to that Samsung’s 960 EVO, but it is not as fast as that of Samsung’s flagship 960 PRO.
|Corsair Force MP500 Series Specifications
|CSSD-F120GBMP500
|CSSD-F240GBMP500
|CSSD-F480GBMP500
|Capacities
|120 GB
|240 GB
|480 GB
|Form Factor
|M.2-2280
|Interface
|PCIe 3.0 x4 (NVMe 1.2)
|Controller
|Phison PS5007-E7
|NAND
|Toshiba's 128 Gb MLC
15 nm process technology
|DRAM
|128 MB
|256 MB
|512 MB
|Sequential Read
|3000 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|2400 MB/s
|Random Read (4 KB) IOPS
|150K
|250K
|Random Write (4 KB) IOPS
|90K
|210K
|Power
|DEVSLP
|4 mW
|Operating
|5 ~ 7 W (?)
|Endurance
|175 TBW
|349 TBW
|698 TBW
|Encryption
|AES-256 firmware due in Q1.
|Warranty
|Three years
|Price
|$124.99
|$189.99
|$364.99
The Corsair Force MP500-series SSDs are available now from the company’s own online store as well as from its retail partners. Being high-end SSDs, the new drives are priced accordingly. The entry-level 120 GB model costs $124.99, the 240 GB version is priced at $189.99 and the top-of-the-range 480 GB model has a $364.99 price tag. All the drives come with Corsair’s three-year warranty.
It is noteworthy that so far only Corsair, Patriot and ZOTAC have started selling SSDs based on the Phison PS5007-E7 platform. By contrast, other traditional partners of the company, such as Kingston, Mushkin, PNY, etc. are yet have to initiate sales of their PCIe 3.0 x4 Phison E7-based products.
Source: Corsair
AnotherGuy - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkSo we are in 2017 almost and still no 1TB SSD option? Why? Reply
Inteli - Friday, December 16, 2016 - link1 TB of MLC is expensive. Most 1 TB SSDs are using more dense TLC. Reply
bENDEJO - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkI don't understand the comment. Several manufacturers produce 1TB (or larger) options, but not for every model. Reply
doggface - Sunday, December 18, 2016 - linkIn this case it is likely that due to the planar MLC, and the fact the die size(128gb) is too small. Since they can fit only a limited amount of packages on the M.2 2280 stick they essentially run out of space.
For an alternate example, micron are creating TLC v-nand currently at around 384gb per die. Reply
danjw - Sunday, December 18, 2016 - linkFor M.2 you have the Samsung 960 Pro 1TB: https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-960-PRO-Internal-MZ...
and 960 EVO 1TB: https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-960-EVO-Internal-MZ...
There are plenty of 1TB and greater SATA SSDs. Reply
BrokenCrayons - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkIt's a bit disappointing to see consumer MLC drives becoming so rare. I was hoping 3D NAND would offer enough cost and capacity benefits to help MLC remain more common. Yes, TLC's probably fast enough and durable enough for anything I'd really need it for, but I'm willing and able to pay a bit more money and give up some storage capacity for MLC. Reply
Ej24 - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkYeah, the MX300 from crucial was really depressing to see. Slower than the MX200 due to TLC and less over provisioning. 525GB? GTFO Crucial... save that extra 25GB for over provisioning, the TLC NAND will need it. Just hope we never see QLC. Reply
LostWander - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkI've installed a few MX300 drives and that extra space is actually used for over provisioning. The "275GB" drives show as 256GB when accessed. I'm guessing just Crucial marketing department decided to list every GB that the drive technically has. Reply
XabanakFanatik - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkNo, it's not.
275GB == 256GiB. None of the advertised space is factory overprovisioning. They have odd sizes because it makes the formatted size in the OS appear to be a nice number. Reply
XabanakFanatik - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkAlthough I'm not sure how the 525 at 488 GB accessible looks nice. Perhaps they're just going to value angle: Get more space for your money in the same SSD size class than the competitors. Reply